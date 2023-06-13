RaySearch signs agreement with B dot Medical for development of advanced software solutions for proton therapy

News provided by

RaySearch Laboratories

13 Jun, 2023, 08:31 ET

STOCKHOLM, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration agreement with B dot Medical Inc. aimed at advancing the field of proton therapy by development and validation of intregrations between RaySearch's treatment planning system RayStation®*, oncology information system RayCare®* and B dot Medical's ultra-compact proton therapy system.

B dot Medical is a Japanese company dedicated to the development of an ultra-compact proton therapy system with a non-rotating gantry, which is focused on achieveing exceptional irradiation performance, including cutting-edge features such as high-speed scanning and respiratory-gated irradiation.

The collaboration aims at expanding the accessibility and availability of proton therapy technology to a wide range of healthcare facilities and regions worldwide. Ultimately, the goal is to benefit patients by making proton therapy more accessible.

Takuji Furukawa, President and CEO, B dot Medical, says: "This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission, "proton for everyone". By partnering with RaySearch, we can further optimize the capabilities of our systems, bringing innovative solutions to the field of radiation oncology. We are excited about the impact this collaboration will have on patient care and will accelerate our business to expand the market for radiotherapy and propose optimal solutions to hospitals."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "We are thrilled to join forces with B dot Medical in this groundbreaking collaboration. By combining our respective expertise, we can drive innovation and contribute to the advancement of proton therapy technology. Together, we are committed to improving cancer treatment outcomes and making proton therapy more accessible to patients globally."

For more information, please contact:
Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)
Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00
[email protected]

