RaySearch to exhibit the latest software innovations for particle therapy and BNCT at PTCOG 2023

RaySearch Laboratories

09 Jun, 2023

STOCKHOLM, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) will exhibit at PTCOG 61, to be held in Madrid, Spain, June 10-16. The latest news in treatment planning system RayStation®*, oncology information system RayCare®* and oncology analytics system RayIntelligence® will be on show. Book a demo at raysearchlabs.com.

RaySearch software on show

RayStation is the next generation of treatment planning systems. Recent advancements in RayStation technology include LET optimization*, discrete proton arcs* and dose computation on converted CBCTs for protons and light ions.

RayCare is an innovative oncology information system designed to support comprehensive cancer care. RayCare connects all oncology disciplines, enabling fluid coordination of tasks to ensure optimal use of resources. Patient chart improvements, extension of summary workspace, and increased support for radiotherapy processes are all included in the latest version.

RayIntelligence is a cloud-based oncology analytics system that simplifies data integrations and turns data into insights. It can be used in all areas of cancer care including radiation therapy, medical oncology, and surgical oncology.

RaySearch is recognized as the market leader in ion therapy planning software and remains at the forefront with releases of new cutting-edge functionality, such as robust optimization and a superfast Monte Carlo dose engine which can perform the final dose computation in less than 5 seconds. RayStation treatment planning system has been selected by over 100 particle centers worldwide.

RaySearch's scientific contributions at PTCOG

RaySearch organizes a symposium on conformal FLASH and a review of ongoing research at RaySearch, as well as gives several oral and poster presentations. Click here to learn more about RaySearch at PTCOG 61.

