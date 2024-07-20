RaySearch to present the latest advances in RayStation, RayCare and RayIntelligence at AAPM 2024

RaySearch will showcase its latest software innovations at AAPM 2024 in Los Angeles, CA (USA), July 21-25, at booth #1229. Attendees can book demonstrations for the RayStation®* treatment planning system, the RayCare®* oncology information system, and the cloud-based RayIntelligence® oncology analytics system. Additionally, several scientific posters co-authored by RaySearch experts will be presented.

STOCKHOLM, July 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest version of RayStation provides improved performance throughout and comes with several new deep learning segmentation models and rapid automated plan adaptation. These new features enable users to perform efficient real time adaptive radiotherapy. The workflow for evaluation of combinations of treatment plans is also improved by the possibility to define clinical planning goals for both the combined plan and the constituent sub-plans.

The latest version of RayCare features interoperability with Varian TrueBeam and further enhancements in efficiency and usability of radiotherapy treatment workflow with new and improved features for treatment course management.

RayIntelligence is a cloud-based oncology analytics system. The system enables users to integrate all their clinical data collected over time and turn this information into actionable insights.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "As always on the AAPM congress I anticipate fruitful discussions with both clinical and industry partners as well as current and potential customers. In particular, I am looking forward to discussing the excellent experiences our customers will have utilizing RayCare with the Varian TrueBeam family of linear accelerators."

For more information about RaySearch at AAPM 2024, please visit raysearchlabs/aapm-2024.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

[email protected]

