RaySearch to present the latest advances in RayStation, RayCare and RayIntelligence at ESTRO 2023

STOCKHOLM, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch will be showcasing the latest software innovations at ESTRO in Vienna, May 12-15. Attendees will be able to book demonstrations of RayStation®* treatment planning system, RayCare®* oncology information system, and the cloud-based oncology analytics system RayIntelligence® during the congress. In addition to eight dedicated demo stations, RaySearch will also, together with industry partners Vision RT, Accuray, GE Healthcare, and Leo Cancer Care, present innovative joint solutions in cancer care.

The latest version of RayStation includes among others new and updated segmentation models for automatic contouring using machine learning techniques and support for brachy planning with Elekta Flexitron afterloaders. Other highlights include robust evaluation on multiple images, new and much faster electron Monte Carlo dose engine, and improvements for CyberKnife planning.

For RayCare attendees will see several improvements to the patient chart, including usability and efficiency enhancements such as user configured templates for selected workspaces and a new patient chart feature providing support for financial accounts for charge capture. The latest version of RayCare also offers improved connectivity and opportunity for seamless integration to other hospital information systems by the addition of new external interfaces.

RaySearch's latest product, the cloud-based oncology analytics system RayIntelligence, with features, such as support for DICOM and new clinical goals dashboards, will also be demonstrated during the congress.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "Being at ESTRO and to be able to interact with many customers in a short time frame is always one of the highlights during the year. This year I am particularly happy to present several important collaborations with our partners. At RaySearch we believe that open interfaces and joint collaborations are important step towards further advancements in the field of radiation therapy."

Integration of MapRT and RayStation

Vision RT and RaySearch are proud to showcase the integration of MapRT and RayStation, which is planned for availability in 2024*. This first integration uses data from Vision RT's MapRT to determine, within RayStation, whether each beam is free from collision. This is intended to help planners take advantage of more beam possibilities without the need for dry runs. This enables faster planning and ultimately better plans. Further details on the integration between MapRT and RayStation are planned to be announced shortly.

Enhanced workflows in online adaptive radiotherapy

Accuray and RaySearch will provide a joint preview of a smooth and efficient workflow for online adaptive for delivery on the Radixact system. Daily delivery of optimal treatment for each patient is enabled by taking each patient's current situation into account, and utilizing high quality ClearRT™ images, real-time target tracking, and the efficient and smooth adaptive replanning framework of RayStation and RayCare.

In the fully automized adaptive workflow, a plan is optimized based on the daily image, by utilizing advanced features such as deep learning segmentation and GPU-based dose computation.

Faster and more precise cancer treatment with optimized imaging

GE Healthcare and RaySearch aim to empower cancer treatment centers to implement an integrated workflow that will optimize clinical planning and operational outcomes. As providers look to automate radiation oncology processes in the face of increasing numbers of patients, and advancements in radiation treatment delivery procedures, GE and RaySearch are collaborating to create complementary technologies and solutions to advance innovation benefitting the radiation oncology community. The companies aim to combine RaySearch's advanced treatment planning system RayStation with GE Healthcare's leading multi-modality (CT/MR/molecular imaging) simulator systems to make cancer treatment faster and more precise.

Upright radiotherapy treatment

Together, the combination of RayCare, RayStation and Leo Cancer Care's solutions will provide a safe, efficient, and fully integrated platform for radiation treatments with the patient in a seated position. The technology seeks to improve patient and clinician experience, which will be further solidified by the addition of the well adopted treatment planning solution from RaySearch.

RaySearch and Leo Cancer Care will do a joint presentation at RaySearch's booth #460, May 14, 1430 CET.

Live talks at ESTRO 2023

Erik Engwall | E23-1538. Titel: Efficient delivery of discrete proton arcs using a beam-partitioning approach over fractions

Lars Glimelius | E23-1953. Title: Robust LET optimization of proton arcs can substantially reduce high LET in critical structures

Gunnar Helgason | E23-2467. Title: Automatic deep learning treatment planning of gradient-optimized match fields for PBS proton therapy

Ivar Bengtsson | E23-1706. Title: Automated online adaptive dose restoration using cross-entropy objectives

