RaySearch to present the latest advances in RayStation, RayCare and RayIntelligence at ESTRO 2024

STOCKHOLM, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch will be showcasing its latest software innovations at ESTRO in Glasgow, May 3-6. Attendees will be able to book demonstrations of the treatment planning system RayStation®*, the oncology information system RayCare®*, and the cloud-based oncology analytics system RayIntelligence® during the congress. Demonstrations are booked at booth #500. Additionally, RaySearch will present joint solutions with industry partners IBA, Vision RT, Accuray, GE Healthcare, and Leo Cancer Care.

RayStation demonstrations will include the latest news, such as support for fast automated replanning and automatic import of images directly followed by deep learning image segmentation. The speed of the deep learning image segmentation has been increased and a large range of new deep learning segmentation models, including head-and-neck lymph nodes, has been developed to further boost the efficiency at the clinics. Attendees can also experience a new SRS planning tool for treating multiple tumors simultaneously, which groups tumors per beam to reduce dose to healthy tissue. Within particle therapy planning, emerging technologies such as optimization based on linear energy transfer (LET) and proton arc planning will be highlighted.

RayCare is a next-generation oncology information system designed to be centered around the patient journey and provide one oncology workflow for all clinical staff caring for a patient throughout the course of treatment. At ESTRO, active oncology workflows will be showcased, as well as automation for the full patient journey to promote efficiency and streamlining of patient care throughout the RaySearch product suite. Attendees will be able to experience the new dedicated workspace for treatment course management which supports all user needs in relation to managing the fractionation schedule for treatments including assignment of plans, managing treatment settings, and handling approvals. Further, ongoing work and future plans for RayCare in relation to online adaptive treatments will also be demonstrated.

The cloud-based oncology analytics system RayIntelligence will also be demonstrated during the congress, showcasing the latest version of the system together with dashboards illustrating current and future use cases involving data from RayStation and RayCare combined with treatment outcome data.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "Attending ESTRO and meeting our customers is always one of the highlights of the year. This year I am particularly happy to present our latest developments within online adaptive and several significant partner collaborations. At RaySearch we are convinced that open interfaces and joint collaborations are important for the continued development of radiotherapy."

Live talks and poster presentations at ESTRO 2024

Jakob Ödén

Title: Thermoradiotherapy optimization: accounting for thermal enhancement for photon and proton therapy

Presentation time: 5 May 2024 at 16:30-17:30 in Hall 3

Christopher Thompson

Title: Robust dose mapping accounting for per-organ deformations uncertainties

Presentation time: 6 May 2024 at 16:45-17:45 in Hall 1

Giovanni Parrella

Title: Benefits and limitations of LET optimization for carbon ion radiotherapy in sacral chordomas

Presentation time: 4 May 2024 at 10:30-11:30 in Hall 3

Jakob Ödén

Title: Beyond a constant proton RBE: Survey on clinical and research activities in Europe and United States

Poster number: 2230

