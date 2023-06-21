RaySearch's CEO sells shares - remains a long-term shareholder

News provided by

RaySearch Laboratories

21 Jun, 2023, 02:53 ET

STOCKHOLM, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch's founder and CEO, Johan Löf, has sold 600,000 Class B shares in RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) on June 16, 2023, after first converting 800,000 Class A shares into Class B shares. Johan Löf remains a long-term shareholder and after the transaction owns 5,443,084 Class A shares and 218,393 Class B shares, corresponding to 16.5 percent of the total number of shares and 53 percent of the total number of votes in the company.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "The sale is due to private financial reasons. I remain committed to the company with continued strong confidence in RaySearch's future. We are well positioned for continued growth and I look forward to continuing to lead and develop RaySearch towards our strategic goals."

The transaction has been reported to the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen) according to current regulations.

For more information, please contact:
Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)
Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00
[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1102/3790865/2143128.pdf

RaySearch Press Release June 21, 2023

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories

