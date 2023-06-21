RaySearch's CEO sells shares - remains a long-term shareholder

STOCKHOLM, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch's founder and CEO, Johan Löf, has sold 600,000 Class B shares in RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) on June 16, 2023, after first converting 800,000 Class A shares into Class B shares. Johan Löf remains a long-term shareholder and after the transaction owns 5,443,084 Class A shares and 218,393 Class B shares, corresponding to 16.5 percent of the total number of shares and 53 percent of the total number of votes in the company.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "The sale is due to private financial reasons. I remain committed to the company with continued strong confidence in RaySearch's future. We are well positioned for continued growth and I look forward to continuing to lead and develop RaySearch towards our strategic goals."

The transaction has been reported to the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen) according to current regulations.

