RaySecur Accelerates Adoption of 4D T-Ray Security Detection Technology Across Public Safety, Government, and Enterprise Security; Announces Strategic Investment from IQT for Product-Line Expansion

Company expands footprint across 25 U.S. state and federal public safety agencies, Global 2000 corporate enterprises, and international markets; investment from IQT accelerates development of new T-ray imaging technologies for national security applications

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySecur®, the leader in real-time 4D Terahertz (T-ray) imaging for concealed threat and contraband detection, today announced significant market momentum and investment from IQT, the not-for-profit strategic investor for the U.S. national security community and America's allies.

The IQT investment comes on the heels of a breakthrough year for RaySecur, beginning with the launch of the MS400, the world's first commercial 400 GHz T-ray security imaging system. Powered by RaySecur's proprietary T-ray technology platform, the MS400 delivers live-video security screening in both desktop and mobile battery-powered systems, is 10X smaller and 300X more sensitive than X-ray to detect low-density threats (powders, liquids, and laced-materials) and does not generate harmful ionizing radiation.

Rising security risks are driving strong demand for RaySecur's T-ray screening technologies to detect concealed threats and smuggled contraband that evade conventional methods. T-ray imaging detects smaller, harder-to-find threats while protecting privacy and enhancing operator safety. This versatility has accelerated adoption of RaySecur's MailSecur® and EODSecur® platforms, with recent wins at state public safety agencies in New York, Georgia, and Connecticut, joining more than twenty-five state and federal agencies already using MailSecur. RaySecur also expanded its corporate footprint with new Fortune-class deployments across automotive manufacturing, banking and finance, retail, sports and entertainment, and executive protection.

Leveraging the commercial success of the MS400, and aligned with the company' product expansion strategy, RaySecur is pleased to announce a strategic investment from IQT, the not-for-profit strategic investor for the U.S. national security community and America's allies. IQT partners with companies advancing high-impact technologies that strengthen security and operational readiness in mission-critical environments.

The investment reflects the growing importance of real-time, non-ionizing T-ray detection for uncovering concealed threats and contraband. It will accelerate RaySecur's innovation and expand dual-use commercial reach of its advanced detection technologies across government, public safety, and corporate enterprise markets.

"IQT's strategic investment comes at a key inflection point in RaySecur's growth trajectory, building on the commercial success of our existing T-ray imaging platform and accelerating development of new dual-use product-lines directly aligned with our mission to deliver safe, accessible, and effective threat detection capabilities for high-security environments," says Alex Sappok, Ph.D., CEO, RaySecur.

"We are pleased to welcome RaySecur to the IQT portfolio," says Jon Chait, Managing Partner, IQT. "Their 4D T-ray imaging technology represents an important innovation in security detection, enabling real-time, safe, non-ionizing screening for concealed threats and contraband. RaySecur's track record of focusing on operational simplicity, safety, and detection performance aligns with IQT's mission to accelerate impactful commercial technology for the U.S. national security community."

About RaySecur

RaySecur®, the leader in real-time 4D T-ray imaging, revolutionizes concealed threat and contraband detection with MailSecur®. Global 2000 companies and government agencies trust RaySecur to keep them safe from hidden threats. MailSecur is Designated a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology by the United States Department of Homeland Security under the Safety Act and backed by 24/7 expert support. For more information visit www.raysecur.com.

About IQT

IQT is the not-for-profit strategic investor the U.S. national security community and America's allies have relied upon for 25+ years to anticipate their technology questions and needs and achieve solutions. IQT identifies, evaluates, and leverages emerging commercial technologies to deliver best-in-class capabilities, insights, and other services to government partners through a unique global investment platform. For more information visit www.iqt.org.

Press Contacts

RaySecur Media: [email protected]

IQT Media: [email protected]

SOURCE RaySecur Inc.