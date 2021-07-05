RayStation 9 Granted Regulatory Clearance in China

STOCKHOLM, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch announces that RayStation® 9 has been granted regulatory clearance in China - a significant growth market for RaySearch. The approval will bring notable additional features to cancer centers in the country, including Plan Explorer, Monte Carlo dose calculation for proton therapy, support for planning of Accuray Radixact® and TomoTherapy® treatment delivery systems, as well as a wide range of system-wide improvements.

Chinese customers have high demands for efficient and flexible radiation therapy solutions. These requirements drives a high interest in RayStation, which combines the ultimate user experience with advanced functionality, support for a broad range of machines, leading automation features, and very high calculation speeds.

This regulatory clearance is major step forward for RaySearch in terms of its offering to customers in China.

RaySearch has local presence with its own subsidiary in China since 2017 and registers a growing demand for RayStation from Chinese customers. Currently, there are around 60 customers for RayStation in the country.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "The unique features of RayStation 9 will now be available to centers across China. The Chinese market offers significant growth opportunities for RaySearch and by this regulatory clearance we can meet the needs of more centers in the country."

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®*. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand®, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems. RaySearch software is used by over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

About RayStation

RayStation is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many of the leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for treatment plan optimization for HDR brachytherapy and external beam therapy with photons, electrons, and protons, as well as helium and carbon ions. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare. By harmonizing the treatment planning, we enable better care for cancer patients worldwide.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

More information about RaySearch is available at www.raysearchlabs.com

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories