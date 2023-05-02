RayStation and RayCare in clinical use with carbon ions at Yonsei Cancer Center in South Korea

STOCKHOLM, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboraties AB (publ) announces that Yonsei Cancer Center in South Korea has treated its first patient using RayStation®* and RayCare®* for carbon ion radiation therapy.

The first treatment, for a patient with prostate cancer, was successfully carried out on April 28. Yonsei Cancer Center uses the RayStation treatment planning system for photon and carbon ion treatment planning and was the first clinic in the Asia-Pacific region to adopt the RayCare oncology information system. Now, the center becomes the first clinic in this region to start clinical operations with RayCare. At Yonsei, RayCare is connected to the Toshiba carbon ion accelerator facility equppiped with two superconducting carbon gantry rooms and one fixed beam line room.

Ik Jae Lee, Director, Yonsei Cancer Center, says: "We are proud to have treated our first patient using RayStation and RayCare. Yonsei was the first carbon-ion therapy center in Korea. We provide our patients with innovative carbon-ion therapy with the most advanced systems for radiation therapy planning and oncology information. We firmly believe that the support and cutting-edge techniques of RaySearch play extremely important roles in making this a reality at Yonsei and in Korea."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "We are pleased that Yonsei has started clinical treatments with carbon ion therapy using RayStation and RayCare. RaySearch is proud to take part in the field of carbon ion therapy as a leading supplier. We are also pleased to see that our RayCare oncology information system with Yonsei now is in clinical use in Asia."

