RayStation Used for First-Ever Radiotherapy Treatment with Hitachi's OXRAY system

STOCKHOLM, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is pleased to announce a milestone in radiotherapy technology where RaySearch's RayStation®* was used for the world's first clinical treatment using OXRAY, a new treatment machine from Hitachi. The event took place on June 17 at Narita Memorial Hospital in Toyohashi, Japan.

OXRAY represents a pioneering radiotherapy system featuring a Gimbal-mounted beam delivery system. RayStation was used to drive its motion tracking functionality, dual-source CBCT image-guided radiotherapy for precise patient positioning, and dynamic swing arc capabilities. Developed in collaboration with Kyoto University Hospital, the OXRAY system has been seamlessly integrated into RayStation through close collaboration between RaySearch and Hitachi.

By joining the innovative capabilities of OXRAY with RayStation's sophisticated planning software, clinicians can achieve unprecedented precision and flexibility in radiation therapy, ensuring optimal patient outcomes.

Dr. Yuta Shibamoto, MD of the Meiyo-kai Narita Memorial Hospital group says: "There are so many different cases and challenges we face in daily practice. Having the latest technique will enhance the possibilities of our treatment. We are looking forward to the solution that OXRAY and RayStation brings in."

Johan Löf, Founder and CEO of RaySearch, remarked, "The OXRAY system represents a remarkable convergence of advanced radiotherapy technologies. By combining non-coplanar treatments, superior imaging capabilities, a conventional MLC, and real-time tracking, OXRAY delivers a new level of precision and flexibility. The integration with RayStation underscores our commitment to pioneering solutions that enhance cancer treatments."

About Narita Memorial Hospital

Narita Memorial Hospital, located in Toyohashi City, is part of the Meiyo-kai Hospital group, a distinguished healthcare provider founded in 1951. In 2012, Narita Memorial Hospital established itself as an early adopter of advanced radiotherapy techniques by introducing TomoTherapy. Narita Memorial Hospital achieved another milestone in 2018 by becoming the first healthcare facility in Japan to implement the IBA Proteus One system.

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®*. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems.

RaySearch's software has been sold to more than 1,000 centers in 43 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003. More information is available at raysearchlabs.com .

About RayStation

RayStation®* is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for treatment plan optimization for HDR brachytherapy and external beam therapy with photons, electrons, and protons, as well as helium and carbon ions. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare®*. By harmonizing the treatment planning, the care of cancer patients worldwide is improved.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/r/raystation-used-for-first-ever-radiotherapy-treatment-with-hitachi-s-oxray-system,c4003204

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1102/4003204/2873239.pdf RayStation Used for First-Ever Radiotherapy Treatment with Hitachiâ€™s OXRAY system

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories