RayStation Users Win Treatment Planning World Championships

RayStation user Dennie Fransen, Senior Radiation Therapy Technologist at Holland Proton Therapy Centre (HollandPTC), scored highest in the proton category, with all submitted plans considered. Fransen has extensive experience in treatment planning with several different planning systems and treatment techniques. Over the last 18 months, he has been using RayStation for intensity modulated proton therapy, which is one of the most advanced and accurate radiation therapy techniques.

"Participating in the inaugural World Championships in treatment planning was a fun experience. The ability to quickly produce high quality proton plans in RayStation was a key factor for this competition", says Dennie Fransen.

In the IMRT category, RaySearch research engineer Björn Andersson achieved the highest score using an automatic planning technique that he recently developed, which will be included in a future RayStation release*.



The winning plan was thus produced with only minimal user interaction. After the competition had closed, the automatic planning technique was applied to the proton and VMAT categories as well, showing good results.



"I am of course delighted that my technique managed to produce a winning plan. Looking forward, I am very excited about the possibilities that automatic treatment planning will bring to radiation therapy", says Björn Andersson.

Björn Hårdemark, Deputy CEO at RaySearch, says: "I'm happy to see that RayStation users have once again achieved excellent scores in a global treatment planning competition. ProKnow has done an excellent job in creating the scenarios and scoring criteria to achieve a fair and exciting competition, and it will be interesting to monitor the impact of automatic planning techniques in future events."

About ProKnow World Championships:

The objective of the World Championships of treatment planning is to determine what planner and planning system can produce the highest quality plan in an aggressive and limited timeframe. Professionals from over 30 countries participated.

For more information about the competition, please visit: https://proknowsystems.com/

About RayStation

RayStation integrates all RaySearch's advanced treatment planning solutions into a flexible treatment planning system. It combines unique features such as multi-criteria optimization tools with full support for 4D adaptive radiation therapy. It also includes functionality such as RaySearch's market-leading algorithms for IMRT and VMAT optimization and highly accurate dose engines for photon, electron, proton and carbon ion therapy. The system is built on the latest software architecture and features a graphical user interface with state-of-the-art usability.

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation treatment planning system to clinics all over the world and distributes products through licensing agreements with leading medical technology companies. The company has now launched the next-generation oncology information system, RayCare, which comprises a new product area for RaySearch. RaySearch's software is used by over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

To learn more about RaySearch, go to: www.raysearchlabs.com

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

For further information, please contact:

Johan Löf, President and CEO,

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46(0)8-510-530-00

johan.lof@raysearchlabs.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/r/raystation-users-win-treatment-planning-world-championships,c2495458

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/1102/2495458/821729.pdf Press release (PDF) http://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/i/raystation-linkedin-small,c2387207 RayStation LinkedIn-Small

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raystation-users-win-treatment-planning-world-championships-300629501.html

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories

Related Links

http://www.raysearchlabs.com

