Raytheon and Korean Air partner on Multiple-Intelligence Aircraft for Republic of Korea Air Force

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) and Korean Air signed an exclusive collaboration agreement at the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition earlier today to pursue the Republic of Korea's Air Force's Intelligence Surveillance Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance program.

Under the agreement, Raytheon will be the prime contractor and provide multiple-intelligence, or Multi-INT, technologies for the aircraft. Korean Air will deliver design, logistics and life cycle support services.

"Technology is changing the way we fight and the speed at which we do it. For today's commanders, a few seconds can make the difference between success and failure," said Roy Azevedo, president of Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems. "By combining multiple sensors with advanced communications systems, we give Korean commanders the information they need, when they need it."

Multi-INT synthesizes data from a variety of sensors – including radar, multifunction electro optical/infrared, and signals intelligence suites – to create a comprehensive picture of the battlespace. Working with Bombardier, Raytheon and Korean Air will modify Global 6500 business jets to meet ROKAF's specific mission needs.

"We expect to make a great contribution to increase surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities for the Korean military by collaboration between Raytheon, which has the world's best mission equipment technology, and Korean Air which has the best aircraft upgrade and MRO capabilities in Korea," said Lee Soo-Keun, Executive Vice President and CTO at Korean Air.

Raytheon's ISTAR solution can be used for multiple missions, including: monitoring natural disasters, enforcing maritime embargos, ensuring border security and protecting against ballistic missile attacks.

About Korean Air

Korean Air is carrying out depot level maintenance and upgrade program for more than 4,500 aircraft, including Korean and US fighters, cargo aircraft and helicopters, as the largest military aircraft upgrade capability and depot level maintenance company in the Asia-Pacific region. In particular, Korean Air is the leading UAV development company in Korea, including division-level tactical UAV, which are being deployed to the Army, and strategic MUAV under flight test and tilt rotor UAV. The successful completion of the Navy P-3C maritime patrol aircraft upgrade program which is the core power of the anti-submarine operation of the Republic of Korea and the Air Force's SIGINT aircraft system development program, successfully contributed to strengthening the ROK's anti-submarine power and surveillance and reconnaissance power.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I® products and services, sensing, effects, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. Follow us on Twitter.

