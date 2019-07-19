Raytheon and UK Ministry of Defence team to develop new UK space capabilities

LONDON, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon (NYSE: RTN) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the UK Ministry of Defence to join Team ARTEMIS Industry, a collaboration between government and industry formed to fast track the launch of a small satellite constellation and enhance the UK's sovereign space capability.

"In large part because of U.S. efforts to raise the profile of military space, allies are working hard to 'close the space gap,'" said Air Vice-Marshal Rocky Rochelle, Royal Air Force chief of staff for capability.

Raytheon's many decades of experience in developing space systems will be a significant boost to the MOD's space plans and their commitment to launch a small satellite demonstrator within a year with Team ARTEMIS Industry.

"Raytheon provides advanced satellite-based mission planning and data processing capabilities to governments around the world," said Dave Wajsgras, president of Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services. "The collaboration between Raytheon and the UK Armed Forces will deliver new capabilities that directly benefit this important alliance."

Raytheon and the UK MOD have previously partnered on several defence projects, including tactical airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance solutions used by the armed forces.

"Raytheon has worked with the UK for decades to develop exceptional defence, aerospace and cyber capabilities," said Richard Daniel, CEO of Raytheon UK. "Being part of Team ARTEMIS Industry will only further strengthen that relationship as we work and invest to jointly develop and support the UK's space systems."

About Raytheon UK

With facilities in Broughton, Waddington, Glenrothes, Harlow, Gloucester and Manchester, Raytheon UK is invested in the British workforce and the development of UK technology. Across the country the company employs 1,700 people and supports 8,000 jobs. As a prime contractor and major supplier to the U.K. Ministry of Defence, Raytheon continues to invest in research and development, supporting innovation and technological advances across the country.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I® products and services, sensing, effects and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter .

