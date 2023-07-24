Raytheon announces mentorship agreement with Node.Digital under Homeland Security Mentor-Protégé Program

News provided by

RTX

24 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

DULLES, Va., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX business (NYSE: RTX), announced today a new mentorship agreement with Node.Digital, a company specializing in digital transformation, intelligent automation and artificial intelligence/machine learning services under the Department of Homeland Security's Mentor-Protégé Program.

The DHS program seeks to foster small business growth and development by matching them with established companies for mentorship and technical assistance. "We are thrilled to enter into this mentor-protégé agreement with Raytheon," said Prakash Yarlagadda, CEO of Node.Digital. "Raytheon's extensive experience and qualifications in cybersecurity will be invaluable in supporting our growth and development." The partnership will further support the DHS's mission to protect the nation against emerging cyber threats.

Raytheon will work with Node.Digital on capturing new business, positioning them to bid as a prime and mitigating program risk. Raytheon will support them in enhancing their capability to participate in advanced programs with complex cybersecurity engineering requirements, and Node.Digital will receive guidance on business development strategy, engineering, and strategic planning processes.  

"I am looking forward to working with the team at Node.Digital on developing their business and boosting their cybersecurity capabilities," said Jon Check, executive director of Cybersecurity Protection Solutions at Raytheon. "The DHS mentor-protégé program is a fantastic program that promotes the development of talent across the cybersecurity industry. In the end, we are all working together to support DHS in their mission to protect the nation. By working together, we are that much stronger in defending against cyber threats."

About Node.Digital

Node.Digital is a leader in digital transformation, intelligent automation, and AI/ML services. The company helps organizations leverage technology to enhance their operations, improve efficiency, and drive innovation. With their 8(a) certification, Node.Digital is well positioned to support the needs of government agencies and contractors.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For more information, please contact:

Prakash Yarlagadda, CEO, Node.Digital | [email protected] | 703-629-2911 | Website: www.node.digital

Scott McIlnay, Cyber Business Communications, Raytheon |  [email protected] | rtx.com/cyber

SOURCE RTX

Also from this source

RTX's Collins Aerospace business opens $14 million additive manufacturing center expansion in West Des Moines, Iowa

Raytheon, Northrop Grumman Awarded Contract for Additional Hypersonic Weapon Advancements

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.