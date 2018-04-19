Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract

The Barracuda mine neutralization system is an expendable, autonomous unmanned underwater vehicle intended to identify and neutralize bottom, near surface and drifting sea mines. It will field a shallow water capability and be an expendable modular neutralizer consisting of a kill mechanism, propulsion, sensors, and communications buoy that enables wireless communication to the deployment platform.

"We've applied our sonar expertise and our understanding of the complex undersea environment to Barracuda," said Raytheon's Paul Ferraro, vice president of Integrated Defense Systems' Seapower Capability Systems business. "It's an innovative solution for the Navy's mine countermeasure mission and we are now one step closer to delivering."

This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $362,740,742.

Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Rhode Island (96 percent); and DeLeon Springs, Florida (4 percent), and is expected to be completed by November 2022. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $11,392,392 will be obligated at time of award and $1,594,935 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

This contract was competitively procured on the basis of full and open competition via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with one offer received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-18-C-6303).

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2017 sales of $25 billion and 64,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 96 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5ITM products and services, sensing, effects, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. Follow us on Twitter.

Media Contact

Carolyn Beaudry

+1.401.842.3550

idspr@raytheon.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raytheon-awarded-83-million-mine-neutralizer-contract-300632938.html

SOURCE Raytheon Company

Related Links

http://www.raytheon.com

