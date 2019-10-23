Raytheon awards Women in Aviation scholarships with the Air Traffic Control Association

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) awarded two Women in Aviation scholarships as part of the Air Traffic Control Association's Scholarship Fund Program. Each scholarship winner will receive a $10,000 cash scholarship to pursue an aviation-related degree.

Administered by ATCA and announced in conjunction with the organization's 64th annual conference, the Raytheon Women in Aviation Scholarship awardees include the following college students:

Antonella Mancebo , Broward College , Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Mary McCormick , University of North Dakota, Grand Forks , N.D.

"We need more women in aviation fields," said Matt Gilligan, vice president of Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services. "By partnering with ATCA on these scholarships, we are providing opportunities for promising students to pursue rewarding aviation careers."

According to the FAA Aeronautical Center, women represent 30 percent of the total population of non-pilot aviation professionals and only seven percent of certified pilots.

"Women contribute to the success and innovation of the world's airspace each and every day," said Pete Dumont, president and chief executive officer at ATCA. "This scholarship advances our goal to encourage them to seek executive level positions within aviation and the aeronautical sciences."

