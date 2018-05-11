Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar

"Tomorrow's sensor systems are already in the sky today because of the real-world, in flight testing occurring on Raytheon's multi-program testbed," said Rick Yuse, president of Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems. "The groundbreaking is an important step toward housing this technological asset in Ontario, California."

U.S. Rep. Ken Calvert (CA-42), a lifelong resident of Riverside County, commended Raytheon's arrival in the Inland Empire.

"The new Raytheon facility at Ontario Airport is an exciting project. I was pleased to work with others in the community to re-establish the local control of Ontario Airport. Since the transfer, the airport has continued to pursue economic opportunities for the Inland Empire," he said. "I'm delighted Raytheon, one of our country's premier defense contractors whose work is vital to our national security, has decided to be an important part of fulfilling the airport's extraordinary potential."

The Raytheon hangar will complete construction later this year. It will staff 25 full-time employees, and at maximum capacity staff approximately 50 people for project-related work. Economic impact associated with the project ranges between $10 to 15 million a year.

Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority, welcomed the newest addition to Southern California's fastest growing airport.

"Raytheon's move to ONT is consistent with the Commission's vision for the airport to be a magnet for economic development in the region – one that is low-cost, business friendly and customer focused, not to mention innovative and collaborative in its approach with airport tenants and vendors," said Wapner.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2017 sales of $25 billion and 64,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 96 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I™ products and services, sensing, effects, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. Follow us on Twitter.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International (ONT) Airport is located in the Inland Empire, approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport with nonstop commercial jet service to 19 major airports in the U.S. and Mexico, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There is an average of 66 daily departures offered by 8 air carriers. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com.

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro-Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

