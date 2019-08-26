Raytheon-built space sensor will fly aboard NASA satellite to measure coastal and ocean ecosystems

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon (NYSE: RTN) will build the Geostationary Littoral Imaging and Monitoring Radiometer, or GLIMR, sensor, under a contract from the University of New Hampshire. GLIMR, NASA's selected Earth Venture Instrument-5 investigation, will be NASA's first hyperspectral imager in geostationary, or GEO, orbit. Hyperspectral imaging collects and processes information from across the electromagnetic spectrum including visible light, infrared and ultraviolet frequencies to create a highly detailed view of physical and biological conditions in coastal waters.

The instrument will provide high-sensitivity, high-spatial and high-temporal resolution measurements of coastal and ocean ecosystems in the Gulf of Mexico, parts of the southeastern U.S. coastline and the Amazon River plume. Decision-makers will use the GLIMR data to respond rapidly to natural and manmade coastal water disasters, such as harmful algae blooms and oil spills. It will also help improve the coastal ecosystem's sustainability and resource management.

"GLIMR will collect the sharpest and most colorful view of physical and biological conditions in coastal waters ever seen from GEO," said Jeff Puschell, GLIMR instrument scientist and principal engineering fellow at Raytheon Space Systems. "A hyperspectral imager is essential technology to capture new insight about our changing coastal ecosystems."

The University of New Hampshire is NASA's lead organization for the GLIMR contract. The instrument will launch aboard its host spacecraft in the 2026-2027 timeframe. Its data will be available to scientists, researchers and educators around the world.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I® products and services, sensing, effects, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. Follow us on Twitter.

Media Contact

Dana Carroll

+1.310.647.4352

saspr@raytheon.com

SOURCE Raytheon Company

Related Links

http://www.raytheon.com

