Raytheon Company declares quarterly cash dividend

Raytheon Company

16:15 ET

WALTHAM, Mass., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.8675 per outstanding share of common stock. The cash dividend is payable on Aug. 2, 2018, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 11, 2018.

About Raytheon
Raytheon Company, with 2017 sales of $25 billion and 64,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 96 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5ITM products and services, sensing, effects, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. Follow us on Twitter.

Kelsey DeBriyn
+1.781.522.5141

Corinne Kovalsky
+1.781.522.5899

