Raytheon Company declares quarterly cash dividend

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.9425 per outstanding share of common stock. The cash dividend is payable on Jan. 30, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Jan. 8, 2020.

Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I® products and services, sensing, effects, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. Follow us on Twitter.

