Raytheon Company to release first quarter 2018 results on April 26, 2018

Raytheon Company

08:00 ET

WALTHAM, Mass., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) will issue its first quarter 2018 earnings news release at 7 a.m. EDT Thursday, April 26, 2018. The release will be posted on Raytheon's website.

The first quarter 2018 earnings results conference call will be at 9 a.m. EDT Thursday, April 26, 2018. The call will be audiocast on the Internet at www.raytheon.com/ir. Charts to be referenced during the call will be available on the website for printing prior to the call.

Participants are urged to check the website ahead of time to ensure their computers are configured for the audio stream. Instructions for obtaining the required downloadable software are posted to the site.

About Raytheon
Raytheon Company, with 2017 sales of $25 billion and 64,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 96 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I products and services, sensing, effects, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.

Investor Relations Contact
Kelsey DeBriyn
+1.781.522.5141

Media Contact
Corinne Kovalsky
+1.781.522.5899

Raytheon Company

08:00 ET