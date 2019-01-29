Raytheon Company wins $81 million for retrofit of F/A-18E/F and EA-18G aircraft

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) was awarded the following contract as announced by the Department of Defense on January 2, 2019.

Raytheon Co., El Segundo, California, was awarded $81,224,627 for modification P00007 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm-target contract (N00019-17-C-0042). This modification provides for the procurement of 228 configuration components required for completion of Configuration D Retrofit Component engineering change proposals for the F/A-18E/F and EA-18G aircraft for the Navy and the government of Australia. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

