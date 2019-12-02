Raytheon debuts portable V-22 virtual reality trainer

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) debuted a virtual reality version of its portable V-22 trainer today at I/ITSEC, the world's largest modeling, simulation and training event. Aircraft Functional V-22 Trainer-Virtual Reality is a fully immersive system that provides hyper-realistic training across all experience levels, including early-career aviation maintenance students and those engaged in continuing education.

"The system is intuitive and realistic, making the training sessions more productive and meaningful," said Wendell Bradshaw, director at Raytheon's Intelligence, Information and Services business. "Adding the virtual reality element further increases the training's realism and the students' mission readiness."

Students can access integrated interactive electronics technical manuals and 41 different operational aircrew and maintainer checklists to help them navigate the fully interactive cockpit, cabin, and exterior.

Instructors can insert up to 81 unique system failures, such as electrical power, navigation, blade-fold, and electronic warfare, into the training scenarios. The trainer also supports multiplayer collaboration with directional audio and two-way communications with instructors and other students.

