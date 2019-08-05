Raytheon delivers first Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band pod for Navy testing

"The first NGJ-MB pod is out the door," said Stefan Baur, vice president of Raytheon Electronic Warfare Systems. "We are one step closer to extending the Navy's jamming range and capability. Delivery of this pod will allow for the initial verification of ground procedures, mass properties, aircraft installation, and Built In Test checks in preparation for future chamber and flight test."

Additionally, in the third quarter of 2019, Raytheon will utilize a Prime Power Generation Capability pod installed on a commercial Gulfstream aircraft in order to conduct power generation flight testing and risk reduction efforts in support of the initial flight clearance process.

Raytheon's NGJ-MB architecture and design include the ability to operate at a significantly enhanced range, attack multiple targets simultaneously and advanced jamming techniques. The technology can also be scaled to other missions and platforms.

