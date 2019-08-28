Raytheon Diné site earns Zero Waste certification

"Waste reduction, reuse and recycling are top environmental priorities for Raytheon," said Ronald D. Walser, Raytheon Diné Environmental, Health, Safety and Sustainability manager. "Improving our environmental footprint is an important and consistent goal for Diné and influences everything we do."

The Navajo Nation recently recognized the Raytheon Diné site for 30 years of partnership. More than 90 percent of the site's 214 employees are members of the Navajo Nation. The facility has a $2.8 million annual economic impact to the region.

