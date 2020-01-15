Raytheon establishes $20,000 SPY-6 scholarship for US Navy student veterans

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN), in partnership with Student Veterans of America, is offering two U.S. Navy student veterans $10,000 each in scholarships under a new program announced during the Surface Navy Association's 32nd National Symposium.

Applications for the scholarship grants are accepted on the SVA website from January 15, 2020 – April 1, 2020.

The Raytheon SPY-6 Scholarship, named for the U.S. Navy's SPY-6 Family of Radars, provides returning sailors an opportunity to achieve educational goals and position themselves for success in civilian professions. The scholarships will be awarded to sailors who pursue an undergraduate or graduate degree at an accredited university and demonstrate leadership in their local community.

"Investment in our student veterans - the future leaders of our industry - provides opportunity to gain unique experience, product knowledge and customer-centric insights that protect our service men and women around the world," said Paul Ferraro, vice president of Raytheon's Seapower Capability Systems business. "Our SPY-6 scholarship rewards Navy student veterans who exhibit superior academic achievement and are leaders on campus and in their communities."

The Raytheon SPY-6 Scholarship is the latest initiative as part of Raytheon and SVA's $5 million multi-year partnership to provide military veterans the resources, support and advocacy needed to succeed in higher education.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I® products and services, sensing, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.

About Student Veterans of America

With a focused mission on empowering student veterans, SVA is committed to providing an educational experience that goes beyond the classroom. Through a dedicated network of more than 1,500 on-campus chapters in all 50 states and 4 countries representing more than 750,000 student veterans, SVA aims to inspire yesterday's warriors by connecting student veterans with a community of like-minded chapter leaders. Every day these passionate leaders work to provide the necessary resources, network support, and advocacy to ensure student veterans can effectively connect, expand their skills, and ultimately achieve their greatest potential. For more information, visit us at www.studentveterans.org.

