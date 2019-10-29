Raytheon executives to speak at Baird's 2019 Global Industrial Conference on Nov. 7

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) announced today that Raytheon Chairman and CEO Thomas A. Kennedy and Raytheon Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Anthony F. O'Brien will speak at Baird's 2019 Global Industrial Conference on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.

Their presentation is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. ET, and their remarks will be audiocast live (listen-only mode) through the Raytheon website, http://www.raytheon.com/ir. A replay will be available through the Raytheon website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live audiocast and will remain available for seven days following the conference.

Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I™ products and services, sensing, effects, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. Follow us on Twitter.

