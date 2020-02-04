Raytheon executives to speak at Cowen and Company 41st Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference on Feb. 13

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) announced today that Raytheon Chairman and CEO Thomas A. Kennedy and Raytheon Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Anthony F. O'Brien will speak at the Cowen and Company 41st Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.

Their presentation is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. EST, and their remarks will be audiocast live (listen-only mode) through the Raytheon website, http://www.raytheon.com/ir. A replay will be available through the Raytheon website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live audiocast and will remain available for seven days following the conference. No charts will be used.

Raytheon Company, with 2019 sales of $29 billion and 70,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 98 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I® products and services, sensing, effects, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. Follow us on Twitter.

