Raytheon extends Cybersecurity Academy to the United Kingdom and Kuwait

DULLES, Va., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Company's (NYSE: RTN) Intelligence, Information and Services business is bringing its global Cyber Academy program to the United Kingdom and Kuwait through partnerships with the University of Gloucestershire, Lancaster University, and Kuwait University.

Through these cybersecurity skills-building workshops, Raytheon is focusing on the growing worldwide cyber talent gap. These educational programs give students the hands-on experience with cybersecurity techniques and methods to identify and address network vulnerabilities.

"The cyber threat crosses boundaries and borders and is a global security imperative," said Dave Wajsgras, president of Raytheon IIS. "We're working side by side with distinguished universities and our allies around the globe to prepare the next generation of cyber defenders to combat real-world cyber attacks."

Raytheon's Cyber Academy, first launched in the United Arab Emirates in 2016, is being offered domestically and in international markets strategically important to Raytheon's business.

Raytheon Company, with 2017 sales of $25 billion and 64,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 96 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I products and services, sensing, effects, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Mass.

