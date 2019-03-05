Raytheon, HENSOLDT to provide integrated air surveillance radars to Dutch and German customers

MADRID, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) and German sensor specialist HENSOLDT, both leading air traffic radar providers, will provide two European customers integrated air surveillance radars that combine HENSOLDT's next-generation primary airport surveillance radar (ASR-NG®) and Raytheon's Mode S monopulse secondary surveillance radar (Condor Mk 3).

The Royal Netherlands Air Force will receive one system that will provide both advanced air traffic control and wind-farm interference mitigation at De Kooy airfield. Deutsche Flugsicherung, the German air navigation service provider, will receive three systems to replace aging radars as part of the country's airspace modernization efforts.

"Our goal is to make the global airspace safer by creating the world's most advanced air traffic control system," said Matt Gilligan, Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services vice president. "HENSOLDT's primary radar provides almost four times the volume coverage when compared to others, and that's something our customers want."

Raytheon provides air traffic management solutions to over 60 percent of the world's airspace. Together, HENSOLDT and Raytheon bring to market over a century of combined experience in global air traffic control solutions.

"As a radar specialist we have a track record of numerous successful ATC programmes," said Erwin Paulus, head of Radar/IFF at HENSOLDT. "Together with Raytheon, we are able to offer customers very attractive systems solutions."

About HENSOLDT's ASR-NG®

HENSOLDT's multibeam 3D S-band solid-state approach control primary surveillance radar combines fully digital Doppler detection and tracking solution with highly flexible and self-learning clutter and site optimization capabilities.

About Raytheon's Condor Mk 3 MSSR

Evolved from the Condor Mk 2, Raytheon's Mk 3 uses enhanced features such as a higher duty cycle transmitter, GaN technology, automatic adaptive power control and built-in ADS-B to affordably deliver the highest performance.

About Raytheon

