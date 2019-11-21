Raytheon honors 54 suppliers for excellent performance
Awards support strategic sourcing and customer success
WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon (NYSE: RTN) has recognized 54 suppliers for their excellent performance supporting programs across Raytheon.
"Now more than ever we rely on strong partnerships and a high-performing supply base in order to deliver program results to our global customers," said M. David Wilkins, vice president of Contracts and Supply Chain for Raytheon. "The Supplier Excellence Program Awards recognize suppliers who have gone above and beyond in demonstrating their commitment to success, and share our vision of creating trusted, innovative solutions to make the world a safer place."
The Supplier Excellence Program supports Raytheon's strategic sourcing, which enables:
- Enhanced engagement and communication
- Quantitative and qualitative measurement of supplier performance
- Recognition and rewards for top performers who contribute to both customer and Raytheon success
Recipients are recognized in two categories for their achievements: Premier and EPIC.
- Premier Awards recognize a supplier's support and commitment to affordability, technical, business management and/or partnership.
- EPIC Awards recognize a supplier's overall Excellence in Performance, Innovation & Collaboration for one or more Raytheon business.
Premier Award Winners:
Affordability
- Communications & Power Industries
- Liddell Brothers Inc.
- Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems
- Reinhold Industries Inc.
- Ultra Electronics, GigaSat
Technical
- AbelConn Electronics, a Celestica Company
- Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems
- Rex Systems Incorporated
Business Management
- General Dynamics Precision Structures & Optics
- Motorola Solutions, Inc.
Partnership
- Basic Electronics, Inc.
- Ducommun Incorporated, Monrovia
- Hardric Laboratories, Inc.
- IQE
- Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS
- Malaga Aerospace, Defense & Electronics Systems S.A.
- Page Europa
- Pivotal Software, Inc.
- Primus Technologies Corporation
- Sechan Electronics, Inc.
- TTI, Inc.
- UEC Electronics
EPIC Awards Winners:
- AMBAC International
- B.E. Meyers & Co., Inc. Advanced Photonics
- C3.ai
- Cantada, Inc.
- Cignys
- Citibank
- Cloudera Government Solutions, Inc.
- Earth Science Systems, LLC
- EEI Manufacturing Services
- Emhiser Research, Inc.
- Inovar, Inc.
- Kyocera International, Inc.
- L3Harris Micreo
- L3 Harris Technologies, Inc. Communication Systems
- Leidos Inc.
- LIG Nex1 Co., Ltd.
- MasterPeace Solutions, Ltd.
- MBDA Deutschland GmbH
- Metamagnetics Inc.
- NWL Inc
- Orient Construction Company Ltd. — Weavers
- Qorvo
- Riverside Machine & Engineering, Inc.
- Secure Communication Systems
- State Seal Company
- Superior Technical Ceramics
- TDX Global, LLC
- Textron Systems Electronic Systems
- Trilogy Innovations
- Vallen
- Whitmor/Wirenetics
- XPO Logistics, Supply Chain
Additional information about Raytheon's strategic sourcing process and the Supplier Excellence Program can be found at www.raytheon.com/suppliers.
About Raytheon
Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I® products and services, sensing, effects, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.
