Raytheon honors 54 suppliers for excellent performance

Raytheon (NYSE: RTN) has recognized 54 suppliers for their excellent performance supporting programs across Raytheon.

"Now more than ever we rely on strong partnerships and a high-performing supply base in order to deliver program results to our global customers," said M. David Wilkins, vice president of Contracts and Supply Chain for Raytheon. "The Supplier Excellence Program Awards recognize suppliers who have gone above and beyond in demonstrating their commitment to success, and share our vision of creating trusted, innovative solutions to make the world a safer place."

The Supplier Excellence Program supports Raytheon's strategic sourcing, which enables:

Enhanced engagement and communication

Quantitative and qualitative measurement of supplier performance

Recognition and rewards for top performers who contribute to both customer and Raytheon success

Recipients are recognized in two categories for their achievements: Premier and EPIC.

Premier Awards recognize a supplier's support and commitment to affordability, technical, business management and/or partnership.

EPIC Awards recognize a supplier's overall Excellence in Performance, Innovation & Collaboration for one or more Raytheon business.

Premier Award Winners:

Affordability

Communications & Power Industries

Liddell Brothers Inc.

Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems

Reinhold Industries Inc.

Ultra Electronics, GigaSat

Technical

AbelConn Electronics, a Celestica Company

Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems

Rex Systems Incorporated

Business Management

General Dynamics Precision Structures & Optics

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Partnership

Basic Electronics, Inc.

Ducommun Incorporated, Monrovia

Hardric Laboratories, Inc.

IQE

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS

Malaga Aerospace, Defense & Electronics Systems S.A.

Page Europa

Pivotal Software, Inc.

Primus Technologies Corporation

Sechan Electronics, Inc.

TTI, Inc.

UEC Electronics

EPIC Awards Winners:

AMBAC International

B.E. Meyers & Co., Inc. Advanced Photonics

C3.ai

Cantada, Inc.

Cignys

Citibank

Cloudera Government Solutions, Inc.

Earth Science Systems, LLC

EEI Manufacturing Services

Emhiser Research, Inc.

Inovar, Inc.

Kyocera International, Inc.

L3Harris Micreo

L3 Harris Technologies, Inc. Communication Systems

Leidos Inc.

LIG Nex1 Co., Ltd.

MasterPeace Solutions, Ltd.

MBDA Deutschland GmbH

Metamagnetics Inc.

NWL Inc

Orient Construction Company Ltd. — Weavers

Qorvo

Riverside Machine & Engineering, Inc.

Secure Communication Systems

State Seal Company

Superior Technical Ceramics

TDX Global, LLC

Textron Systems Electronic Systems

Trilogy Innovations

Vallen

Whitmor/Wirenetics

XPO Logistics, Supply Chain

Additional information about Raytheon's strategic sourcing process and the Supplier Excellence Program can be found at www.raytheon.com/suppliers.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I® products and services, sensing, effects, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.

