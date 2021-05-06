Raytheon Intelligence & Space to support Air Force intelligence program under $175M contract

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) business, will provide signals intelligence field services for the U.S. Air Force's Distributed Common Ground System, which collects, processes and analyzes intelligence.

RI&S will support seven different intelligence applications the Air Force uses to collect and correlate data under the new program, DCGS-Signals Intelligence Field Support (DSFS). The five-year contract, valued up to $175 million, will combine information from airborne, ground and other systems.

"Gone are the days of planning daily sustainment operations site-by-site. Now DSFS provides an enterprise support structure for all sustainment operations, optimizing mission coverage with fewer field engineers," said David Appel, vice president, Defense and Civil Solutions for Raytheon Intelligence & Space. "We're able to help ensure the highest level of operational availability for the system, all while reducing costs. With the open architecture baseline being declared fully mission capable, we anticipate greater improvement in analysts' efficiency and the ability to manage the availability of the system for all sites."

Under the contract, RI&S will leverage its mission domain knowledge to provide high mission availability in support of end-to-end operations – from creating a mission plan for an airborne sensor to receiving data, processing that data, and then either producing a report, storing it or enhancing it by fusing it with other data.

About Raytheon Intelligence & Space

Raytheon Intelligence & Space delivers the disruptive technologies our customers need to succeed in any domain, against any challenge. A developer of advanced sensors, training, and cyber and software solutions, Raytheon Intelligence & Space provides a decisive advantage to civil, military and commercial customers in more than 46 countries around the world. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the business generated $15 billion in pro forma annual revenue in 2020 and has 37,000 employees worldwide. Raytheon Intelligence & Space is one of four businesses that form Raytheon Technologies Corporation.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

