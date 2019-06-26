Raytheon launches secure mobile emergency communications app for iOS and Android smart phones

DULLES, Va., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon (NYSE: RTN) today launched NexGenTrac, its first ever secure mobile application to connect with employees using iOS and Android smartphones.

"NexGenTrac can help any organization or agency connect with and protect their people in emergency situations," said John DeSimone, vice president of cybersecurity and special missions at Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services. "Now available for global governments, agencies or companies supporting a variety of missions, this application provides an immediate secure link to employees. Unlike many social media platforms used to provide status updates, NexGenTrac gives you the ability to own and manage your data in a secure environment."

Using decades of experience developing secure global communications systems, Raytheon optimized NexGenTrac for commercial use. This provides a powerful, easy-to-use app to reach out to and communicate with employees in dispersed and remote environments. The application is hosted in a controlled and secure infrastructure, ensuring data integrity and accurate situational awareness. NexGenTrac combines the best employee safety features available with the security of defense-grade cyber protection.

Features of the app include:

Data Security: Gives organizations deploying NexGenTrac complete ownership of user data and access to secured servers within the U.S.

Gives organizations deploying NexGenTrac complete ownership of user data and access to secured servers within the U.S. Emergency Alerts: Allows the user to initiate an emergency alert status.

Chat: Provides a built-in secure messaging application

MyLocation: Allows users to instantly identify their geographic location

Allows users to instantly identify their geographic location Smart Beaconing: Allows users to conserve power and battery life by updating location information based on movement of the device.

Smart Beaconing: Allows users to conserve power and battery life by updating location information based on movement of the device.

Map Interface: Includes street-level mapping that allows users to visualize their location.

Pulse: Provides a "pull" request for status initiated from the User Portal

