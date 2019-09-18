Raytheon names Jim Ullmann 2019 Air Traffic Controller of the Year

Ullman spent 26 years as an air traffic controller, beginning and ending his facility career in the Seattle Air Route Traffic Control Center. He is widely recognized for his contributions to the quality and efficiency of America's air traffic system, as well as his leadership in representing the technology and safety interests of over 20,000 controllers nationwide.

"For more than two decades, Jim has worked tirelessly to improve our nation's air traffic system," said Dave Wajsgras, president of Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services. "Our skies are safer today because of his efforts across the community."

Ullman was instrumental in planning and conducting NATCA's outreach to general aviation pilots at Oshkosh AirVenture, and his efforts have helped educate the general aviation community on critical safety issues.

Past recipients of the award include Melvin Davis, Matthew Tucker, Doug Peterson, Chrissy Padgett, and Aaron Rose. To learn more about Raytheon's Air Traffic Control solutions, please visit us here.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I™ products and services, sensing, effects and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.

