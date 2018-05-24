Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition

To be considered for this year's expedition, disabled veterans should apply by July 15, 2018, through the No Barriers Warriors website. Once selected, team members must train for the journey and commit to a nine-day rafting adventure through the Grand Canyon. Participants pay nothing for the expedition; Raytheon underwrites the entire trip.

"I have witnessed the transformative power of No Barriers expeditions," said Dr. Taylor W. Lawrence, Raytheon Missile Systems president. "These are truly life-changing experiences for veterans seeking to improve their quality of life."

By fusing a comprehensive curriculum involving structured group dialogues with physically challenging activities such as long-distance hiking and rafting, disabled veterans team up to gain new strategies and skills that help them confront and overcome the barriers they face. This is the fifth year Raytheon and No Barriers have partnered for a veteran wilderness expedition. Previous journeys took teams to the Rocky Mountains in Colorado and Wind River Range in Wyoming.

About No Barriers USA

No Barriers improves the lives of veterans with disabilities through curriculum-based experiences in challenging environments. Our experiences serve as both an opportunity for growth and a catalyst for change as these brave men and women stretch physical and emotional boundaries, foster camaraderie, pioneer through adversity, and step up and serve others. Through experiences that are one part adventure, one part curriculum and one part physical challenge, we show veterans that what's within them is stronger than what is in front of them. The mission of No Barriers USA is to unleash the potential of the human spirit. Through transformative experiences, tools and inspiration, No Barriers helps people embark on a quest to overcome obstacles, live a full life and contribute their absolute best to the world. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2017 sales of $25 billion and 64,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 96 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5ITM products and services, sensing, effects, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.

Media Contacts

Raytheon

Briana Biondo

+1.520.746.2078

rmspr@raytheon.com

No Barriers USA

Jaime Donnelly

+1.970.484.3633, ext. 316

jaime.donnelly@nobarriersusa.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raytheon-no-barriers-seek-disabled-veterans-for-transformational-expedition-300654136.html

SOURCE Raytheon Company

Related Links

http://www.raytheon.com

