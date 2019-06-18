Raytheon, Northrop Grumman sign teaming agreement on scramjet-powered tactical missile systems

PARIS, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on years of collaboration, Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) and Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) have signed a teaming agreement to develop, produce and integrate Northrop Grumman's scramjet combustors to power Raytheon's air-breathing hypersonic weapons. The teaming agreement uses the combined capabilities of both companies to accelerate development and demonstrate readiness to produce the next generation of tactical missile systems.

(PRNewsfoto/Raytheon Company) (PRNewsfoto/Raytheon Company) Hypersonic vehicles operate at extreme speeds and high altitudes. Raytheon and Northrop Grumman are teaming to accelerate air-breathing hypersonic vehicle development.

Scramjet engines use high vehicle speed to forcibly compress incoming air before combustion to enable sustained flight at hypersonic speeds. Such speeds reduce flight times and increase weapon survivability, effectiveness and flexibility.

"The Raytheon/Northrop Grumman team is quickly developing air-breathing hypersonic weapons to keep our nation ahead of the threat," said Dr. Thomas Bussing, Raytheon Advanced Missile Systems vice president. "This agreement combines Raytheon's decades of tactical missile expertise with Northrop Grumman's extensive scramjet engine development experience to produce the best possible weapons."

Northrop Grumman and Raytheon are working under a $200 million Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept, or HAWC, program contract to deliver an affordable, effective and producible cruise missile for DARPA and the U.S. Air Force.

"This teaming agreement extends our strong partnership with Raytheon on this critical technology capability. Our deep heritage in propulsion, fuzes and warheads will help accelerate readiness of tomorrow's missiles to meet range, survivability, safety and lethality requirements," said Mike Kahn, vice president and general manager of Northrop Grumman's Defense Systems. "Together with Raytheon, we intend to make great strides toward improving our nation's high-speed weapon systems, which are critical to enhancing our warfighters' capabilities for greater standoff and quicker time to target."

Under the agreement, Raytheon and Northrop Grumman will continue to collaborate on HAWC and future air-breathing hypersonic missiles. Both companies are investing in hypersonic technologies and programs to ensure the military has a robust portfolio.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide. Please visit news.northropgrumman.com and follow us on Twitter, @NGCNews , for more information.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I® products and services, sensing, effects and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.

Media Contacts

Paris Air Show

Raytheon

John B. Patterson

+1.520.440.2194

John_B_Patterson@raytheon.com

Northrop Grumman

Melissa Sheets

+1.443.591.0664

melissa.sheets@ngc.com

USA

Raytheon

Carri Karuhn

+1.520.746.2018

rmspr@raytheon.com

SOURCE Raytheon Company

Related Links

http://www.raytheon.com

