Raytheon Providing Next Batch of Radar Warning Receivers for Air Force Tankers

GOLETA, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) is providing 111 ALR-69A systems, including spares, to outfit the U.S. Air Force's newest tanker, the KC-46 Pegasus. Raytheon will complete radar warning receiver deliveries by 2025 under the contract with Boeing.

ALR-69A - the world's first all-digital radar warning receiver - alerts tanker aircrews to imminent airborne threats and allows them to take evasive action. To date, 50 ALR-69A systems for the KC-46 have been delivered to Boeing.

"Today tankers fly closer to the fight than ever before," said Stefan Baur, vice president of Raytheon Electronic Warfare Systems. "The all-digital ALR-69A receiver warns pilots faster and across greater distances so they can get their job done and return home safely."

In 2018, the U.S. Air Force awarded Raytheon an IDIQ to outfit their fleet of tactical air and large body aircraft with ALR-69A. Since that award, ALR-69A has gone through significant enhancements, including frequency extensions that detect and identify threats across the spectrum. It is also installed on the U.S. Air Force C-130H and is currently being tested on the F-16.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I® products and services, sensing, effects and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.

