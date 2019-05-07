Raytheon providing US Marines with Naval Strike Missiles under Other Transaction Authority

NSM is a long-range, precision strike missile that can detect and destroy heavily defended land and sea targets at long distances. In 2018, the U.S. Navy awarded Raytheon a contract to manufacture and deliver NSM as the Navy's over-the-horizon weapon system for littoral combat ships and future frigates. The Marine Corps' selection of the Navy's anti-ship missile enhances joint interoperability and reduces costs and logistical burdens.

"This fifth-generation missile adds another dimension for sea control operations and for protection from adversary warships," said Kim Ernzen, vice president of Raytheon Air Warfare Systems.

NSM is the latest product produced in partnership with Norway and its defense leader Kongsberg. A mobile, land-based NSM is deployed with Poland's coastal defense forces.

