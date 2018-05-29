"We offer cybersecurity solutions to our global customers by integrating our defense industry knowledge and capabilities with some of the most advanced commercial technologies," said Dave Wajsgras, president of Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services. "This honor recognizes and confirms our unique strategy."

In addition to expanding its cybersecurity customer base internationally, Raytheon's high ranking was attributed in part to the company's win of the Development, Operations and Maintenance contract, known as DOMino. It was awarded by the Department of Homeland Security to protect the nation's .gov domain and the networks of more than 100 federal government agencies, state and local governments, and 16 critical infrastructure sectors vital to U.S. national security.

"Raytheon Cyber continues to impress the global cybersecurity community," said Steve Morgan, founder and editor-in-chief of Cybersecurity Ventures. "The company's continual expansion, key industry partnerships, thought leadership and contributions to advancing STEM education led to their placement on the 2018 edition of the Cybersecurity 500."

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2017 sales of $25 billion and 64,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 96 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I™ products and services, sensing, effects, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. Follow us on Twitter.

Media Contact

Raytheon

Maureen Stevens

571-250-1373

maureen.stevens@raytheon.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raytheon-recognized-as-a-leading-cybersecurity-company-on-cybersecurity-ventures-top-500-list-300655210.html

SOURCE Raytheon Company

Related Links

http://www.raytheon.com

