Raytheon recognized for air traffic control excellence

DULLES, Va., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Company's (NYSE : RTN ) Intelligence, Information and Services business' Standard Terminal Automation Modernization and Replacement System (STARS) team received the Air Traffic Control Association's (ATCA) annual Industry Award for exceptional performance delivering America's next-generation air traffic control system for terminal area airspace management.

"The team focused on using commercial software tools and best practices to drive down program costs and speed the system's delivery across the U.S.," said Matt Gilligan, Raytheon vice president of Navigation, Weather and Services. "Now air traffic controllers can achieve a complete, precise airspace picture from a single platform."

The award recognizes the team's outstanding contributions to air traffic control safety and efficiency through 100 percent on-time delivery of modernized systems to 68 sites and implementation of its modernization program at 11 Terminal Radar Approach Control facilities. The team also completed an unprecedented 64 customer acceptance inspections in one year.

"This award reflects the great work the Raytheon STARS team is doing to advance the science, safety, and efficiency of our air traffic control system," said Pete Dumont, ATCA president and chief executive officer.

The team will receive the award at the 63rd annual ATCA conference. To learn more about STARS and other Raytheon air traffic solutions, please visit us here.

