Raytheon Reports Strong First Quarter 2018 Results

"We delivered strong operating performance in the first quarter with our sales, earnings per share and cash flow all ahead of our expectations," said Thomas A. Kennedy, Raytheon Chairman and CEO. "We continue to position the company for the future by executing our strategy and investing in advanced capabilities that align with our global customers' evolving requirements."

Operating cash flow from continuing operations for the first quarter 2018 was $283 million compared to an outflow of $41 million for the first quarter 2017. The increase in operating cash flow from continuing operations in the first quarter 2018 was primarily due to favorable collections and lower net cash taxes.

In the first quarter 2018, the company repurchased 1.9 million shares of common stock for $400 million. In addition, as previously announced, Raytheon's Board of Directors voted to increase the annual dividend rate by 8.8 percent, from $3.19 to $3.47 per share, the fourteenth consecutive annual dividend increase.

The company had bookings of $6.3 billion in the first quarter 2018, compared with $5.7 billion in the first quarter 2017.

Summary Financial Results



1st Quarter %

($ in millions, except per share data) 2018 2017 Change











Bookings $ 6,311 $ 5,688 11.0%

Net Sales $ 6,267 $ 6,000 4.5%

Income from Continuing Operations attributable to











Raytheon Company $ 634 $ 503 26.0%

EPS from Continuing Operations $ 2.20 $ 1.73 27.2%

Operating Cash Flow from Continuing Operations $ 283 $ (41)



Workdays in Fiscal Reporting Calendar 64 64









Backlog at the end of the first quarter 2018 was $38.1 billion, an increase of approximately $2.1 billion or 5.8 percent compared to the end of the first quarter 2017.

Backlog





















































Period Ending

($ in millions)





















Q1 2018 Q1 2017 2017

Backlog





















$ 38,139 $ 36,054 $ 38,210









































Outlook

The company has updated its financial outlook for 2018. Charts containing additional information on the company's 2018 outlook are available on the company's website.

2018 Financial Outlook









Current

Prior (1/25/18)

Net Sales ($B) 26.5 - 27.0*

26.4 - 26.9

Deferred Revenue Adjustment ($M)1 (10)

(10)

Amortization of Acquired Intangibles ($M)1 (118)

(118)

FAS/CAS Operating Adjustment ($M)2 1,416

1,416

Retirement Benefits Non-service Expense, non-operating ($M)2 (958)

(958)

Interest Expense, net ($M) (180) - (185)

(180) - (185)

Diluted Shares (M) 287 - 289

287 - 289

Effective Tax Rate ~18.0%*

~19.0%

EPS from Continuing Operations $9.70 - $9.90*

$9.55 - $9.75

Operating Cash Flow from Continuing Operations ($B) 3.6 - 4.0

3.6 - 4.0

*Denotes change from prior guidance







1 Deferred Revenue Adjustment and Amortization of Acquired Intangibles represent the unfavorable impact of the acquisition accounting adjustments to record acquired deferred revenue at fair value and the amortization of acquired intangible assets for all business segments.

2 As previously reported, in the first quarter 2018, the company adopted the new retirement benefit standard, Accounting Standards Update 2017-07. As a result, all components of FAS pension and postretirement benefit expense, other than service costs, were reclassified from operating income to non-operating income, with no impact to net income. The outlook above reflects this change.



Segment Results

The company's reportable segments are: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint™.

Integrated Defense Systems







1st Quarter



($ in millions)



2018 2017 % Change

Net Sales



$ 1,489 $ 1,398 7%

Operating Income



$ 273 $ 212 29%

Operating Margin



18.3% 15.2%





Integrated Defense Systems (IDS) had first quarter 2018 net sales of $1,489 million, up 7 percent compared to $1,398 million in the first quarter 2017. The increase in net sales for the quarter was primarily driven by higher net sales from an international Patriot® program awarded in the first quarter 2018.

IDS recorded $273 million of operating income in the first quarter 2018 compared to $212 million in the first quarter 2017. The increase in operating income for the quarter was primarily driven by a favorable change in program mix and higher net program efficiencies.

During the quarter, IDS booked over $2.0 billion to provide advanced Patriot air and missile defense capabilities for the U.S. and multiple international customers, including a previously announced direct commercial contract for approximately $1.6 billion to a member of the 15-nation Patriot partnership.

Intelligence, Information and Services







1st Quarter



($ in millions)



2018 2017 % Change

Net Sales



$ 1,582 $ 1,507 5%

Operating Income



$ 117 $ 111 5%

Operating Margin



7.4% 7.4%





Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS) had first quarter 2018 net sales of $1,582 million, up 5 percent compared to $1,507 million in the first quarter 2017. The increase in net sales for the quarter was primarily driven by higher net sales on classified and training programs.

IIS recorded $117 million of operating income in the first quarter 2018 compared to $111 million in the first quarter 2017.

During the quarter, IIS booked $80 million on domestic and foreign training programs in support of Warfighter FOCUS activities. IIS also booked $514 million on a number of classified contracts.

Missile Systems







1st Quarter



($ in millions)



2018 2017 % Change

Net Sales



$ 1,848 $ 1,756 5%

Operating Income



$ 212 $ 216 (2)%

Operating Margin



11.5% 12.3%





Missile Systems (MS) had first quarter 2018 net sales of $1,848 million, up 5 percent compared to $1,756 million in the first quarter 2017. The increase in net sales for the quarter was primarily driven by higher net sales on classified programs.

MS recorded $212 million of operating income in the first quarter 2018 compared to $216 million in the first quarter 2017. As expected, the decrease in operating margin for the quarter was primarily due to a change in program mix.

During the quarter, MS booked $552 million for Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM®) for the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, and international customers; $186 million for Small Diameter Bomb II (SDB II™) for the U.S. Air Force; and $114 million for Commander's Independent Thermal Viewers (CITV) for the U.S. Army and an international customer. MS also booked $130 million on a number of classified contracts.

Space and Airborne Systems







1st Quarter



($ in millions)



2018 2017 % Change

Net Sales



$ 1,568 $ 1,555 1%

Operating Income



$ 193 $ 190 2%

Operating Margin



12.3% 12.2%





Space and Airborne Systems (SAS) had first quarter 2018 net sales of $1,568 million, up 1 percent compared to $1,555 million in the first quarter 2017.

SAS recorded $193 million of operating income in the first quarter 2018 compared to $190 million in the first quarter 2017.

During the quarter, SAS booked $87 million on the next-generation Multi-Spectral Targeting System (MTS) for the U.S. Air Force and $85 million for radar components for the U.S. Navy. SAS also booked $356 million on a number of classified contracts.

Forcepoint







1st Quarter



($ in millions)



2018 2017 % Change

Net Sales



$ 141 $ 144 (2)%

Operating Income (Loss)



$ (7) $ 16 NM

Operating Margin



(5.0)% 11.1%



NM = Not Meaningful













Forcepoint had first quarter 2018 net sales of $141 million compared to $144 million in the first quarter 2017.

Forcepoint recorded a loss of $7 million in the first quarter 2018 compared to operating income of $16 million in the first quarter 2017. As expected, the decrease in operating income for the quarter was primarily driven by higher operating costs.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2017 sales of $25 billion and 64,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 96 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I™ products and services, sensing, effects, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter .

Conference Call on the First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Raytheon's financial results conference call will be held on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 9 a.m. ET. Participants will include Thomas A. Kennedy, Chairman and CEO; Anthony F. O'Brien, vice president and CFO; and other company executives.

The dial-in number for the conference call will be (866) 270-6057 in the U.S. or (617) 213-8891 outside of the U.S. The conference call will also be audiocast on the Internet at www.raytheon.com/ir . Individuals may listen to the call and download charts that will be used during the call. These charts will be available for printing prior to the call.

Interested parties are encouraged to check the website ahead of time to ensure their computers are configured for the audio stream. Instructions for obtaining the free required downloadable software are posted on the site.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This release and the attachments contain forward-looking statements, including information regarding the company's financial outlook, future plans, objectives, business prospects and anticipated financial performance. These forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts and represent only the company's current expectations regarding such matters. These statements inherently involve a wide range of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The company's actual actions and results could differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements. Specific factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the company's dependence on the U.S. government for a significant portion of its business and the risks associated with U.S. government sales, including changes or shifts in defense spending due to budgetary constraints, spending cuts resulting from sequestration, a government shutdown, or otherwise, uncertain funding of programs, potential termination of contracts and performance under undefinitized contract awards; difficulties in contract performance; the resolution of program terminations; the ability to procure new contracts; the risks of conducting business in foreign countries; the unpredictability of timing of international bookings; the ability to comply with extensive governmental regulation, including export and import requirements such as the International Traffic in Arms Regulations and the Export Administration Regulations, anti-bribery and anti-corruption requirements including the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, industrial cooperation agreement obligations, and procurement and other regulations; the ability to obtain timely U.S. government approvals for international contracts; changes in government procurement practices; the impact of competition; the ability to develop products and technologies, and the impact of associated investments and costs; the ability to recruit and retain qualified personnel; the impact of potential security and cyber threats, and other disruptions; the risk that actual pension returns, discount rates or other actuarial assumptions, including the long-term return on asset assumption, are significantly different than the company's current assumptions; the risk of cost overruns, particularly for the company's fixed-price contracts; dependence on component availability, subcontractor and partner performance and key suppliers; risks of a negative government audit; risks associated with acquisitions, investments, dispositions, joint ventures and other business arrangements; the ability to grow in the government and commercial cybersecurity markets; risks of an impairment of goodwill or other intangible assets; the impact of financial markets and global economic conditions; the use of accounting estimates in the company's financial statements, including with respect to the provisional impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017; the outcome of contingencies and litigation matters, including government investigations; the risk of environmental liabilities; and other factors as may be detailed from time to time in the company's public announcements and Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The company undertakes no obligation to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release and the attachments or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release, including any acquisitions, dispositions or other business arrangements that may be announced or closed after such date.

Attachment A Raytheon Company Preliminary Statement of Operations Information First Quarter 2018 (In millions, except per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended





1-Apr-18

2-Apr-17













Net sales

$ 6,267



$ 6,000



Operating expenses









Cost of sales

4,532



4,366



General and administrative expenses

694



686



Total operating expenses

5,226



5,052



Operating income

1,041



948



Non-operating (income) expense, net









Retirement benefits non-service expense

239



207



Interest expense

47



58



Interest income

(7)



(5)



Other (income) expense, net

5



(7)



Total non-operating (income) expense, net

284



253



Income from continuing operations before taxes

757



695



Federal and foreign income taxes

133



198



Income from continuing operations

624



497



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

(1)



3



Net income

623



500



Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

(10)



(6)



Net income attributable to Raytheon Company

$ 633



$ 506















Basic earnings per share attributable to Raytheon Company common stockholders:









Income from continuing operations

$ 2.20



$ 1.73



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

—



0.01



Net income

2.20



1.74















Diluted earnings per share attributable to Raytheon Company common stockholders:









Income from continuing operations

$ 2.20



$ 1.73



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

—



0.01



Net income

2.19



1.74















Amounts attributable to Raytheon Company common stockholders:









Income from continuing operations

$ 634



$ 503



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

(1)



3



Net income

$ 633



$ 506















Average shares outstanding









Basic

288.5



292.5



Diluted

288.8



292.8





Attachment B Raytheon Company Preliminary Segment Information First Quarter 2018 (In millions, except percentages)





Net Sales

Operating Income

Operating Income

As a Percent of Net Sales





Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended





1-Apr-18

2-Apr-17

1-Apr-18

2-Apr-17

1-Apr-18

2-Apr-17





























Integrated Defense Systems

$ 1,489



$ 1,398



$ 273



$ 212



18.3%

15.2%

Intelligence, Information and Services

1,582



1,507



117



111



7.4%

7.4%

Missile Systems

1,848



1,756



212



216



11.5%

12.3%

Space and Airborne Systems

1,568



1,555



193



190



12.3%

12.2%

Forcepoint

141



144



(7)



16



(5.0)%

11.1%

Eliminations

(357)



(350)



(40)



(37)











Total business segment

6,271



6,010



748



708



11.9%

11.8%

Acquisition Accounting Adjustments

(4)



(10)



(33)



(42)











FAS/CAS Operating Adjustment

—



—



354



315











Corporate

—



—



(28)



(33)











Total

$ 6,267



$ 6,000



$ 1,041



$ 948



16.6%

15.8%































Attachment C Raytheon Company Other Preliminary Information First Quarter 2018 (In millions)







































Backlog





1-Apr-18

31-Dec-17





















Integrated Defense Systems





$ 10,160



$ 9,186





Intelligence, Information and Services



6,079



6,503





Missile Systems





13,037



13,426





Space and Airborne Systems





8,414



8,611





Forcepoint





449



484





Total backlog





$ 38,139



$ 38,210

















































Three Months Ended



Bookings





1-Apr-18

2-Apr-17





















Total bookings





$ 6,311



$ 5,688

















































Three Months Ended



General and Administrative Expenses





1-Apr-18

2-Apr-17





















Administrative and selling expenses



$ 528



$ 523





Research and development expenses



166



163





Total general and administrative expenses



$ 694



$ 686









































Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash





1-Apr-18

31-Dec-17





















Cash and cash equivalents



$ 2,748



$ 3,103





Restricted cash

21



12





Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in Attachment E

$ 2,769



$ 3,115







Attachment D Raytheon Company Preliminary Balance Sheet Information First Quarter 2018 (In millions)

















1-Apr-18

31-Dec-17



Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,748



$ 3,103





Short-term investments —



297





Receivables, net 1,639



1,324





Contract assets 5,444



5,247





Inventories 640



594





Prepaid expenses and other current assets 489



761





Total current assets 10,960



11,326

















Property, plant and equipment, net 2,478



2,439





Goodwill 14,871



14,871





Other assets, net 2,188



2,224





Total assets $ 30,497



$ 30,860

















Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Equity









Current liabilities









Commercial paper $ 300



$ 300





Contract liabilities 2,949



2,927





Accounts payable 1,255



1,519





Accrued employee compensation 921



1,342





Other current liabilities 1,354



1,260





Total current liabilities 6,779



7,348

















Accrued retiree benefits and other long-term liabilities 8,238



8,287





Long-term debt 4,751



4,750

















Redeemable noncontrolling interest 492



512

















Equity









Raytheon Company stockholders' equity









Common stock 3



3





Additional paid-in capital —



—





Accumulated other comprehensive loss(1) (9,095)



(7,935)





Retained earnings(1) 19,329



17,895





Total Raytheon Company stockholders' equity 10,237



9,963





Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries —



—





Total equity 10,237



9,963





Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity $ 30,497



$ 30,860











(1) In the first quarter 2018 we adopted ASU 2018-02, Income Statement - Reporting Comprehensive Income (Topic 220): Reclassification of Certain Tax Effects from Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income. As a result, we reclassified $1,451 million from accumulated other comprehensive loss to retained earnings related to the reclassification of stranded income tax effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Attachment E Raytheon Company Preliminary Cash Flow Information First Quarter 2018 (In millions)







Three Months Ended







1-Apr-18

2-Apr-17





Cash flows from operating activities











Net income $ 623



$ 500







(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 1



(3)







Income from continuing operations 624



497







Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing











operations, net of the effect of acquisitions and divestitures











Depreciation and amortization 135



130







Stock-based compensation 63



57







Deferred income taxes (77)



(54)







Changes in assets and liabilities











Receivables, net (314)



(155)







Contract assets and contract liabilities (174)



(554)







Inventories (46)



9







Prepaid expenses and other current assets 138



125







Income taxes receivable/payable 290



244







Accounts payable (167)



(219)







Accrued employee compensation (420)



(361)







Other current liabilities (60)



(1)







Accrued retiree benefits 306



283







Other, net (15)



(42)







Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations 283



(41)







Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from discontinued operations 1



—







Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 284



(41)







Cash flows from investing activities











Additions to property, plant and equipment (219)



(86)







Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment —



11







Additions to capitalized internal use software (12)



(16)







Purchases of short-term investments —



(399)







Maturities of short-term investments 309



100







Payments for purchases of acquired companies, net of cash received —



(39)







Other (1)



(1)







Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 77



(430)







Cash flows from financing activities











Dividends paid (230)



(215)







Net borrowings (payments) on commercial paper —



—







Repurchases of common stock under share repurchase programs (400)



(400)







Repurchases of common stock to satisfy tax withholding obligations (72)



(38)







Contribution from noncontrolling interests in Forcepoint —



8







Other (5)



—







Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (707)



(645)







Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (346)



(1,116)







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the year 3,115



3,303







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 2,769



$ 2,187









