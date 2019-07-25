Raytheon Reports Strong Second Quarter 2019 Results

WALTHAM, Mass., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) today announced net sales for the second quarter 2019 of $7.2 billion, up 8.1 percent compared to $6.6 billion in the second quarter 2018. Second quarter 2019 EPS from continuing operations was $2.92 compared to $2.78 in the second quarter 2018. The increase in the second quarter 2019 EPS from continuing operations was primarily driven by operational improvements and pension-related items, partially offset by a favorable tax-related EPS impact of $0.33 in the second quarter 2018 related to a discretionary pension plan contribution.

"The company had very strong second quarter operating results, with our bookings, sales, operating margin, EPS, and cash flow all exceeding our expectations," said Thomas A. Kennedy, Raytheon Chairman and CEO. "We begin the second half with continued confidence in our growth outlook given our innovative technologies, breadth of franchises, and record backlog.

"Integration planning for the merger with United Technologies is progressing well, with the integration team developing detailed execution plans to capture revenue and cost synergies rapidly and ensure seamless operations post close. We continue to expect the transaction to close in the first half of 2020."

Operating cash flow from continuing operations for the second quarter 2019 was $823 million compared to $1,156 million for the second quarter 2018. The decrease in operating cash flow from continuing operations in the second quarter 2019 was primarily due to the timing of collections. Operating cash flow from continuing operations for the second quarter 2019 was better than the company's prior guidance.

In the second quarter 2019, the company repurchased 1.7 million shares of common stock for $300 million. Year-to-date 2019, the company repurchased 4.4 million shares of common stock for $800 million.

The company had record bookings of $9.5 billion in the second quarter 2019, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.32. Second quarter 2018 bookings were $8.7 billion.

Summary Financial Results



















2nd Quarter %

Six Months %

($ in millions, except per share data) 2019 2018 Change

2019 2018 Change

Bookings $ 9,475 $ 8,694 9.0%

$ 14,843 $ 15,005 (1.1)%

Net Sales $ 7,159 $ 6,625 8.1%

$ 13,888 $ 12,892 7.7%

Income from Continuing Operations attributable to























Raytheon Company $ 817 $ 799 2.3%

$ 1,598 $ 1,433 11.5%

EPS from Continuing Operations $ 2.92 $ 2.78 5.0%

$ 5.69 $ 4.98 14.3%

Operating Cash Flow from Continuing Operations $ 823 $ 1,156



$ 412 $ 1,439



Workdays in Fiscal Reporting Calendar 64 64



127 128





Backlog at the end of the second quarter 2019 was a record $43.1 billion, an increase of $3.3 billion or 8 percent compared to the end of the second quarter 2018.

Backlog

















































































































Period Ending

($ in millions)



















































Q2 2019 Q2 2018 2018

Backlog



















































$ 43,131 $ 39,881 $ 42,420







































































Outlook

The company has increased its financial outlook for 2019. Charts containing additional information on the company's 2019 outlook are available on the company's website.

2019 Financial Outlook



















































Current

Prior (4/25/19) Net Sales ($B)





















28.8 - 29.3*

28.6 - 29.1 Deferred Revenue Adjustment ($M)





















(2)

(2) Amortization of Acquired Intangibles ($M)





















(110)

(110) FAS/CAS Operating Adjustment ($M)





















1,463

1,463 Retirement Benefits Non-service Expense, non-operating ($M)





















(726)

(726) Interest Expense, net ($M)





















~(145)*

(153) - (158) Diluted Shares (M)





















~281*

279 - 281 Effective Tax Rate





















17.0% - 17.5%

17.0% - 17.5% EPS from Continuing Operations





















$11.50 - $11.70*

$11.40 - $11.60 Operating Cash Flow from Continuing Operations ($B)





















4.0 - 4.2*

3.9 - 4.1 *Denotes change from prior guidance





























Segment Results

The company's reportable segments are: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint™.

Integrated Defense Systems



















2nd Quarter



Six Months



($ in millions)



2019 2018 % Change

2019 2018 % Change

Net Sales



$ 1,641 $ 1,514 8%

$ 3,191 $ 3,003 6%

Operating Income



$ 264 $ 262 1%

$ 522 $ 535 (2)%

Operating Margin



16.1% 17.3%



16.4% 17.8%





Integrated Defense Systems (IDS) had second quarter 2019 net sales of $1,641 million, up 8 percent compared to $1,514 million in the second quarter 2018. The increase in net sales for the quarter was primarily driven by higher net sales on various international Patriot® programs.

IDS recorded $264 million of operating income in the second quarter 2019 compared to $262 million in the second quarter 2018.

During the quarter, IDS booked $485 million and $375 million to provide advanced Patriot air and missile defense capability for Romania and the State of Qatar, respectively. IDS also booked $506 million for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS™) for Australia; $344 million on the Army Navy/Transportable Radar Surveillance-Model 2 (AN/TPY-2) radar program for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; $206 million on the Multi-Function Radio Frequency System (MFRFS) program for the U.S. Army; and $93 million to provide engineering support services for an international customer.

Shortly after the quarter close, as previously announced, IDS received a direct commercial contract worth approximately $1.8 billion to provide NASAMS to the State of Qatar.

Intelligence, Information and Services















2nd Quarter



Six Months



($ in millions)



2019 2018 % Change

2019 2018 % Change

Net Sales



$ 1,777 $ 1,687 5%

$ 3,554 $ 3,269 9%

Operating Income



$ 161 $ 128 26%

$ 348 $ 245 42%

Operating Margin



9.1% 7.6%



9.8% 7.5%





Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS) had second quarter 2019 net sales of $1,777 million, up 5 percent compared to $1,687 million in the second quarter 2018. The increase in net sales for the quarter was primarily driven by higher net sales on classified programs in both cyber and space.

IIS recorded $161 million of operating income in the second quarter 2019 compared to $128 million in the second quarter 2018. The increase in operating income for the quarter was primarily driven by higher net program efficiencies.

During the quarter, IIS booked $821 million on a number of classified programs. IIS also booked $146 million on domestic and foreign training programs in support of Warfighter FOCUS activities, and $105 million to provide cybersecurity support for an international customer.

Missile Systems



















2nd Quarter



Six Months



($ in millions)



2019 2018 % Change

2019 2018 % Change

Net Sales



$ 2,210 $ 2,051 8%

$ 4,216 $ 3,899 8%

Operating Income



$ 253 $ 231 10%

$ 443 $ 443 -

Operating Margin



11.4% 11.3%



10.5% 11.4%





Missile Systems (MS) had second quarter 2019 net sales of $2,210 million, up 8 percent compared to $2,051 million in the second quarter 2018. The increase in net sales for the quarter was primarily due to higher net sales on classified programs, the High-speed Anti-radiation Missile (HARM®) program, and the Phalanx® program.

MS recorded $253 million of operating income in the second quarter 2019 compared to $231 million in the second quarter 2018. The increase in operating income for the quarter was primarily due to a favorable change in program mix and higher volume.

During the quarter, MS booked $477 million for AIM-9X Sidewinder short-range air-to-air missiles for the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force and international customers; $232 million for Tube-launched, Optically-tracked, Wireless-guided (TOW®) missiles for the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps and international customers; $200 million for Excalibur® for the U.S. Army; $190 million for the Coyote® Rapid Development Program (CRDP) for a U.S. customer; $120 million for StormBreaker™ for the U.S. Air Force; and $101 million for HARM for the U.S. Air Force and international customers. MS also booked $448 million on a number of classified contracts.

Space and Airborne Systems



















2nd Quarter



Six Months



($ in millions)



2019 2018 % Change

2019 2018 % Change

Net Sales



$ 1,817 $ 1,605 13%

$ 3,470 $ 3,173 9%

Operating Income



$ 229 $ 206 11%

$ 441 $ 399 11%

Operating Margin



12.6% 12.8%



12.7% 12.6%





Space and Airborne Systems (SAS) had second quarter 2019 net sales of $1,817 million, up 13 percent compared to $1,605 million in the second quarter 2018. The increase in net sales for the quarter included higher net sales on classified programs, the Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (Next Gen OPIR) program, and an international tactical radar systems program.

SAS recorded $229 million of operating income in the second quarter 2019 compared to $206 million in the second quarter 2018. The increase in operating income for the quarter was primarily due to higher volume.

During the quarter, SAS booked $218 million for radar components for the U.S. Navy; $93 million for the Multi-Spectral Targeting System (MTS) for the U.S. Air Force; $88 million for radar warning receivers for the U.S. Air Force; and $77 million for missile seekers for the U.S. Navy and an international customer. SAS also booked $876 million on a number of classified contracts.

Forcepoint





















2nd Quarter



Six Months



($ in millions)



2019 2018 % Change

2019 2018 % Change

Net Sales



$ 156 $ 148 5%

$ 314 $ 289 9%

Operating Income (Loss)



$ (3) $ (8) NM

$ (12) $ (15) NM

Operating Margin



(1.9)% (5.4)%



(3.8)% (5.2)%



NM = Not Meaningful





















Forcepoint had second quarter 2019 net sales of $156 million, up 5 percent compared to $148 million in the second quarter 2018.

Forcepoint recorded a loss of $3 million in the second quarter 2019 compared to a loss of $8 million in the second quarter 2018.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I® products and services, sensing, effects, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter .

Conference Call on the Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Raytheon's financial results conference call will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 9 a.m. ET. Participants will include Thomas A. Kennedy, Chairman and CEO; Anthony F. O'Brien, vice president and CFO; and other company executives.

The dial-in number for the conference call will be (866) 219-7829 in the U.S. or (478) 205-0667 outside of the U.S. The conference call will also be audiocast on the Internet at www.raytheon.com/ir . Individuals may listen to the call and download charts that will be used during the call. These charts will be available for printing prior to the call.

Interested parties are encouraged to check the website ahead of time to ensure their computers are configured for the audio stream. Instructions for obtaining the free required downloadable software are posted on the site.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This release and the attachments contain forward-looking statements, including information regarding the company's (sometimes referred to as Raytheon) financial outlook, future plans, objectives, business prospects and anticipated financial performance. These forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts and represent only the company's current expectations regarding such matters. These statements inherently involve a wide range of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The company's actual actions and results could differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements. Specific factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the announcement of the proposed merger with United Technologies Corporation (UTC), including its effect on our customer, supplier and other business relationships, employee retention and hiring, resources and management's attention, our ability to pursue new business and investment opportunities, our operating results and business generally, and the market price of our common stock; risks associated with the successful and timely completion of the proposed merger with UTC and the related integration, as described in more detail below; the company's dependence on the U.S. government for a significant portion of its business and the risks associated with U.S. government sales, including changes or shifts in defense spending due to budgetary constraints, spending cuts resulting from sequestration, a government shutdown, or otherwise, uncertain funding of programs, potential termination of contracts and performance under undefinitized contract awards; difficulties in contract performance; the resolution of program terminations; the ability to procure new contracts; the risks of conducting business in foreign countries; the unpredictability of timing of international bookings; the ability to comply with extensive governmental regulation, including export and import requirements such as the International Traffic in Arms Regulations and the Export Administration Regulations, anti-bribery and anti-corruption requirements including the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, industrial cooperation agreement obligations, and procurement and other regulations; dependence on U.S. government approvals for international contracts; changes in government procurement practices; the impact of competition; the ability to develop products and technologies, and the impact of associated investments and costs; the ability to recruit and retain qualified personnel; the impact of potential security and cyber threats, and other disruptions; the risk that actual pension returns, discount rates or other actuarial assumptions, including the long-term return on asset assumption, are significantly different than the company's current assumptions; the risk of cost overruns, particularly for the company's fixed-price contracts; dependence on material and component availability, subcontractor and partner performance and key suppliers; risks of a negative government audit; risks associated with acquisitions, investments, dispositions, joint ventures and other business arrangements; the ability to grow in the government and commercial cybersecurity markets; risks of an impairment of goodwill or other intangible assets; the impact of financial markets and global economic conditions; the use of accounting estimates in the company's financial statements; the outcome of contingencies and litigation matters, including government investigations; the risk of environmental liabilities; changes in tax laws and regulations, or their interpretation; and other factors as may be detailed from time to time in the company's public announcements and Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Risks associated with the successful and timely completion of the proposed merger with UTC and the related integration include (1) the effect of economic conditions in the industries and markets in which UTC and Raytheon operate in the U.S. and globally and any changes therein, including financial market conditions, fluctuations in commodity prices, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, levels of end-market demand in construction and in both the commercial and defense segments of the aerospace industry, levels of air travel, financial condition of commercial airlines, the impact of weather conditions and natural disasters, the financial condition of our customers and suppliers, and the risks associated with U.S. government sales (including changes or shifts in defense spending due to budgetary constraints, spending cuts resulting from sequestration, a government shutdown, or otherwise, and uncertain funding of programs); (2) challenges in the development, production, delivery, support, performance and realization of the anticipated benefits (including our expected returns under customer contracts) of advanced technologies and new products and services; (3) the scope, nature, impact or timing of the proposed merger and the spin-offs by UTC of its Otis and Carrier businesses into separate companies (the separation transactions) and other merger, acquisition and divestiture activity, including among other things the integration of or with other businesses and realization of synergies and opportunities for growth and innovation and incurrence of related costs and expenses; (4) future levels of indebtedness, including indebtedness that may be incurred in connection with the proposed merger and the separation transactions, and capital spending and research and development spending; (5) future availability of credit and factors that may affect such availability, including credit market conditions and our capital structure; (6) the timing and scope of future repurchases by the combined company of its common stock, which may be suspended at any time due to various factors, including market conditions and the level of other investing activities and uses of cash; (7) delays and disruption in delivery of materials and services from suppliers; (8) company and customer-directed cost reduction efforts and restructuring costs and savings and other consequences thereof (including the potential termination of U.S. government contracts and performance under undefinitized contract awards and the potential inability to recover termination costs); (9) new business and investment opportunities; (10) the ability to realize the intended benefits of organizational changes; (11) the anticipated benefits of diversification and balance of operations across product lines, regions and industries; (12) the outcome of legal proceedings, investigations and other contingencies; (13) pension plan assumptions and future contributions; (14) the impact of the negotiation of collective bargaining agreements and labor disputes; (15) the effect of changes in political conditions in the U.S. and other countries in which UTC, Raytheon and the businesses of each operate, including the effect of changes in U.S. trade policies or the U.K.'s pending withdrawal from the European Union, on general market conditions, global trade policies and currency exchange rates in the near term and beyond; (16) the effect of changes in tax (including U.S. tax reform enacted on December 22, 2017, which is commonly referred to as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017), environmental, regulatory and other laws and regulations (including, among other things, export and import requirements such as the International Traffic in Arms Regulations and the Export Administration Regulations, anti-bribery and anti-corruption requirements, including the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, industrial cooperation agreement obligations, and procurement and other regulations) in the U.S. and other countries in which UTC, Raytheon and the businesses of each operate; (17) negative effects of the announcement or pendency of the proposed merger or the separation transactions on the market price of UTC's and/or Raytheon's respective common stock and/or on their respective financial performance; (18) the ability of the parties to receive the required regulatory approvals for the proposed merger (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction) and approvals of UTC's stockholders and Raytheon's stockholders and to satisfy the other conditions to the closing of the merger on a timely basis or at all; (19) the occurrence of events that may give rise to a right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement; (20) risks relating to the value of the UTC shares to be issued in the proposed merger, significant transaction costs and/or unknown liabilities; (21) the possibility that the anticipated benefits from the proposed merger cannot be realized in full or at all or may take longer to realize than expected, including risks associated with third-party contracts containing consent and/or other provisions that may be triggered by the proposed transaction; (22) risks associated with transaction-related litigation; (23) the possibility that costs or difficulties related to the integration of UTC's and Raytheon's operations will be greater than expected; (24) risks relating to completed merger, acquisition and divestiture activity, including UTC's integration of Rockwell Collins, including the risk that the integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected or may not result in the achievement of estimated synergies within the contemplated time frame or at all; (25) the ability of each of Raytheon, UTC, the companies resulting from the separation transactions and the combined company to retain and hire key personnel; (26) the expected benefits and timing of the separation transactions, and the risk that conditions to the separation transactions will not be satisfied and/or that the separation transactions will not be completed within the expected time frame, on the expected terms or at all; (27) the intended qualification of (i) the merger as a tax-free reorganization and (ii) the separation transactions as tax-free to UTC and UTC's stockholders, in each case, for U.S. federal income tax purposes; (28) the possibility that any opinions, consents, approvals or rulings required in connection with the separation transactions will not be received or obtained within the expected time frame, on the expected terms or at all; (29) expected financing transactions undertaken in connection with the proposed merger and the separation transactions and risks associated with additional indebtedness; (30) the risk that dissynergy costs, costs of restructuring transactions and other costs incurred in connection with the separation transactions will exceed UTC's estimates; and (31) the impact of the proposed merger and the separation transactions on the respective businesses of Raytheon and UTC and the risk that the separation transactions may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected, including the impact on UTC's resources, systems, procedures and controls, diversion of its management's attention and the impact on relationships with customers, suppliers, employees and other business counterparties.

There can be no assurance that the proposed merger, the separation transactions or any other transaction described above will in fact be consummated in the manner described or at all. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from those stated in forward-looking statements, see the preliminary joint proxy statement/prospectus (defined below) and the reports of UTC and Raytheon on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time.

The company undertakes no obligation to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release and the attachments or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release, including any acquisitions, dispositions or other business arrangements that may be announced or closed after such date.

Attachment A Raytheon Company Preliminary Statement of Operations Information Second Quarter 2019 (In millions, except per share amounts)

























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





30-Jun-19

1-Jul-18

30-Jun-19

1-Jul-18





















Net sales

$ 7,159



$ 6,625



$ 13,888



$ 12,892



Operating expenses

















Cost of sales

5,205



4,777



10,082



9,309



General and administrative expenses

778



748



1,517



1,442



Total operating expenses

5,983



5,525



11,599



10,751



Operating income

1,176



1,100



2,289



2,141



Non-operating (income) expense, net

















Retirement benefits non-service expense

181



238



362



477



Interest expense

45



46



89



93



Interest income

(7)



(8)



(20)



(15)



Other (income) expense, net

(8)



(3)



(28)



2



Total non-operating (income) expense, net

211



273



403



557



Income from continuing operations before taxes

965



827



1,886



1,584



Federal and foreign income taxes

152



37



298



170



Income from continuing operations

813



790



1,588



1,414



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

—



1



—



—



Net income

813



791



1,588



1,414



Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

in subsidiaries

(4)



(9)



(10)



(19)



Net income attributable to Raytheon Company

$ 817



$ 800



$ 1,598



$ 1,433























Basic earnings per share attributable to Raytheon Company

















common stockholders:

















Income from continuing operations

$ 2.92



$ 2.78



$ 5.69



$ 4.98



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

—



—



—



—



Net income

2.92



2.78



5.69



4.98























Diluted earnings per share attributable to Raytheon Company

















common stockholders:

















Income from continuing operations

$ 2.92



$ 2.78



$ 5.69



$ 4.98



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

—



—



—



—



Net income

2.92



2.78



5.69



4.97























Amounts attributable to Raytheon Company common

















stockholders:

















Income from continuing operations

$ 817



$ 799



$ 1,598



$ 1,433



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

—



1



—



—



Net income

$ 817



$ 800



$ 1,598



$ 1,433























Average shares outstanding

















Basic

279.7



287.3



280.8



287.9



Diluted

279.9



287.6



281.0



288.2





Attachment B Raytheon Company Preliminary Segment Information Second Quarter 2019 (In millions, except percentages)





















Operating Income As a

Percent of Net Sales





Net Sales

Operating Income







Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended





30-Jun-19

1-Jul-18

30-Jun-19

1-Jul-18

30-Jun-19

1-Jul-18





























Integrated Defense Systems

$ 1,641



$ 1,514



$ 264



$ 262



16.1%

17.3%

Intelligence, Information and Services

1,777



1,687



161



128



9.1%

7.6%

Missile Systems

2,210



2,051



253



231



11.4%

11.3%

Space and Airborne Systems

1,817



1,605



229



206



12.6%

12.8%

Forcepoint

156



148



(3)



(8)



(1.9)%

(5.4)%

Eliminations

(442)



(376)



(46)



(41)











Total business segment

7,159



6,629



858



778



12.0%

11.7%

Acquisition Accounting Adjustments

—



(4)



(27)



(34)











FAS/CAS Operating Adjustment

—



—



363



353











Corporate

—



—



(18)



3











Total

$ 7,159



$ 6,625



$ 1,176



$ 1,100



16.4%

16.6%

















































Operating Income As a

Percent of Net Sales





Net Sales

Operating Income







Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended





30-Jun-19

1-Jul-18

30-Jun-19

1-Jul-18

30-Jun-19

1-Jul-18





























Integrated Defense Systems

$ 3,191



$ 3,003



$ 522



$ 535



16.4%

17.8%

Intelligence, Information and Services

3,554



3,269



348



245



9.8%

7.5%

Missile Systems

4,216



3,899



443



443



10.5%

11.4%

Space and Airborne Systems

3,470



3,173



441



399



12.7%

12.6%

Forcepoint

314



289



(12)



(15)



(3.8)%

(5.2)%

Eliminations

(856)



(733)



(93)



(81)











Total business segment

13,889



12,900



1,649



1,526



11.9%

11.8%

Acquisition Accounting Adjustments

(1)



(8)



(55)



(67)











FAS/CAS Operating Adjustment

—



—



729



707











Corporate

—



—



(34)



(25)











Total

$ 13,888



$ 12,892



$ 2,289



$ 2,141



16.5%

16.6%





