Raytheon, Rheinmetall expand team for US Army combat vehicle competition

"Pratt & Miller brings extraordinary engineering experience and expertise to the team to make sure Lynx can withstand the battlefield's harsh conditions," said Brad Barnard, Raytheon OMFV director. "Our troops deserve the safest and most advanced combat vehicle possible, and that's exactly what we will deliver."

In 2018, Raytheon and Rheinmetall joined forces to offer Lynx for the Army's OMFV competition. Lynx is a next-generation, tracked armored fighting vehicle designed to address the critical challenges of the future battlefield. The team is providing an overmatch advantage for soldiers, growth capacity to support new technologies over the vehicle's lifetime, and lower life-cycle costs. Lynx will be manufactured in the U.S. by American workers.

"Raytheon and Rheinmetall are assembling a U.S. supply chain for Lynx," said Matt Warnick, American Rheinmetall Vehicles managing director. "Partnering with Pratt & Miller brings us one step closer to building Lynx in the USA."

Raytheon technology earmarked for the Lynx includes the company's advanced weapons, Active Protection System, next-generation thermal sights, the Coyote® unmanned aircraft system and more. Pratt & Miller will help confirm that Lynx is ready for the fight.

"Pratt & Miller is proud to join the Lynx team and support the survivability analysis, ensuring the best technologies for unparalleled protection for our warfighters," said Celyn Evans, Pratt & Miller Defense director.

Scheduled for fielding in 2026, the OMFV is expected to replace the Bradley fighting vehicle.

About Pratt & Miller

Pratt & Miller is a U.S.-based product development company that, through technology and innovation, solves its customers' most complex and technical challenges in the Motorsports, Defense and Mobility Industries. The company is revolutionizing the way the world moves by providing complete defense ground vehicle solutions in the areas of survivability, mobility, robotics and vehicle integration. Headquartered in the metro-Detroit area with over 300 employees, Pratt & Miller is proudly serving a global customer base.

About Rheinmetall

Headquartered in Düsseldorf, the publicly traded Rheinmetall AG is a high-tech enterprise dedicated to the twin modern imperatives of mobility and security. Founded in 1889, the group today consists of two operational components: Rheinmetall Defence and Rheinmetall Automotive. One of the world's leading suppliers of military systems and equipment, Rheinmetall's Defence arm comprises three divisions: Vehicle Systems, Electronic Solutions and Weapon and Ammunition. The group's 23,000-strong global workforce generated sales last year of $6.9 billion. Follow us on Twitter

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I® products and services, sensing, effects and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.

