Raytheon Rheinmetall Land Systems selects US manufacturer for Army combat vehicle competition

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Rheinmetall Land Systems, a joint venture of Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) and Rheinmetall Defence, has selected Textron Systems as the U.S. chassis manufacturer for the Lynx Infantry Fighting Vehicle. The team of industry leaders is offering Lynx to meet the U.S. Army's requirement for an Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV).

"Building Lynx in America will support U.S. manufacturing jobs and revitalize the nation's defense industrial base," said Sam Deneke, Raytheon Land Warfare Systems vice president. "Textron Systems is an experienced manufacturer central to our strategy of leveraging a reliable U.S. supply chain to deliver the world's most advanced combat vehicle to the U.S. Army."

Textron Systems brings unique capabilities in hull fabrication, rolling chassis assembly, integration and testing to the OMFV program. The company will support final integration during the development and prototyping phase of the program. In parallel, Textron Systems will prepare to build the Lynx chassis during future production phases. Textron Systems intends to perform the work at its Slidell, Louisiana, manufacturing facility.

"When we say Lynx will be built in America, we mean it," said Ben Hudson, global head of Rheinmetall's Vehicle Systems Division. "Together with Textron Systems, we will provide the Army with a next-generation combat vehicle that will protect troops and give them a significant advantage in battle."

The U.S. Army's OMFV, scheduled for fielding in 2026, is expected to replace the legacy Bradley Fighting Vehicle.

"Textron Systems brings a decades-long heritage of supporting the U.S. Department of Defense and its allies with highly reliable and capable combat vehicles to enhance mission outcomes," said Lisa Atherton, president and CEO of Textron Systems. "We are proud to be a part of the Lynx team and stand ready to support our teammates and our customer."

Lynx is a true next-generation, tracked armored fighting vehicle designed to address the critical challenges of the future battlefield. Lynx provides an overmatch advantage for soldiers, growth capacity to support new technologies over the vehicle's lifetime, and lower life-cycle costs.

Raytheon technology offered for inclusion on Lynx for the U.S. Army includes the company's advanced weapons, Active Protection System, next-generation thermal sights, the Coyote® unmanned aircraft system, as well as cyber protection.

About Textron Systems

Textron Systems is a world leader in unmanned air, surface and land products, services and support for aerospace and defense customers. Harnessing agility and a broad base of expertise, Textron Systems' innovative businesses design, manufacture, field and support comprehensive solutions that expand customer capabilities and deliver value. For more information, visit www.textronsystems.com.

About Rheinmetall

Headquartered in Düsseldorf, the publicly traded Rheinmetall AG is a high-tech enterprise dedicated to the twin modern imperatives of mobility and security. Founded in 1889, the group today consists of two operational components: Rheinmetall Defence and Rheinmetall Automotive. One of the world's leading suppliers of military systems and equipment, Rheinmetall's Defence arm comprises three divisions: Vehicle Systems, Electronic Solutions and Weapon and Ammunition. The group's 23,000-strong global workforce generated sales last year of $6.9 billion. Follow us on Twitter.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I® products and services, sensing, effects and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.

Media Contacts

Raytheon

John B. Patterson

+1.520.794.4559

rmspr@raytheon.com

Rheinmetall

Oliver Hoffmann

Head of Public Relations, Rheinmetall AG

+49-(0)211-473 4748

oliver.hoffmann@rheinmetall.com

SOURCE Raytheon Company

Related Links

http://www.raytheon.com

