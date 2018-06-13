Raytheon, Safran developing next-gen Forward-Looking Infrared sights for combat vehicles

"This advanced sighting system technology will offer our military and allies a critical edge on the future battlefield," said Kim Ernzen, Raytheon Land Warfare Systems vice president. "It will give them the ability to see first and shoot first, which is essential to surviving in combat."

Under the cooperative agreement, next-generation FLIR B-Kits will be integrated with Safran vision sights onto armored vehicles, as approved by the U.S. and French governments.

"This memorandum of understanding between Safran and Raytheon sets a strong collaboration that will deliver next-generation equipment to regional allies and provide overmatch against their adversaries," said Laurent Deur, Safran vice president of sales and marketing for land vehicles.

About Safran

Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aircraft propulsion and equipment, space and defense markets. Safran has a global presence, with more than 58,000 employees and sales of 16.5 billion euros in 2017. Safran is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices.

Safran Electronics & Defense is a world leader in optronics, avionics, electronics and critical software for both civil and defense applications. The company's products are deployed worldwide on more than 1,000 ships, 25,000 land vehicles and 10,000 aircraft. Follow us on Twitter @Safran and @SafranElecDef.

Optics 1 is a leader in the design, development and manufacturing of integrated electro-optical systems and subsystems for defense and law enforcement agencies. Leveraging core competencies in electro-optics, day and night imaging, laser range finding and digital magnetic compass technology, Optics 1 is able to provide exceptional EO systems for warfighter and law enforcement missions. Optics 1 is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Safran Electronics & Defense.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2017 sales of $25 billion and 64,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 96 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I™ products and services, sensing, effects, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.

