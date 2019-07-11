Raytheon selected for B-52 AESA radar upgrade

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon (NYSE: RTN) was selected by the Boeing Company as radar supplier for the B-52 bomber radar modernization program. Under the contract, Raytheon will design, develop, produce and sustain active electronically scanned array radar systems for the entire U.S. Air Force B-52 fleet. The advanced radar upgrade will ensure the aircraft remains mission ready through 2050 and beyond. Low rate initial production is scheduled to begin in 2024.

With an AESA radar on board, the B-52 will gain improved navigation reliability to support nuclear and conventional missions. Raytheon's B-52 radar is based on AESA technologies developed from the APG-79/APG-82 radar family.

"When it comes to years spent flying in support of our nation's defense," said Eric Ditmars, vice president of Raytheon Secure Sensor Solutions. "Our new AESA radars give aircrews the eyes they need to achieve their mission for the duration of the B-52's service life."

The B-52 will also benefit from improved mapping and detection range and an increase in the number of targets it can simultaneously engage. Along with improved capabilities that help crews see further and more accurately, Raytheon's AESA radar offers greater reliability than the current system because it has no moving parts and uses modern operating software.

