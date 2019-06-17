Raytheon StormBreaker smart weapon completes operational testing
New weapon hits moving targets in adverse weather
Jun 17, 2019, 07:15 ET
PARIS, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Company's (NYSE: RTN) StormBreakerTM weapon has completed all operational test drops, moving it closer to initial operational capability. The StormBreaker tri-mode seeker uses imaging infrared and millimeter wave radar in its normal mode to give pilots the ability to destroy moving targets, even in adverse weather, from standoff ranges. Additionally, the weapon can use its semi-active laser guidance to hit targets.
"All operating modes of StormBreaker have been rigorously tested in operationally relevant scenarios against real-world targets in environments that are similar to actual battlefield conditions," said Kim Ernzen, Raytheon Air Warfare Systems vice president. "With its tri-mode seeker and datalink, this smart weapon will close a capability gap and make adverse weather irrelevant."
Operational testing is complete, and early stages of StormBreaker integration work are underway.
About Raytheon
Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I® products and services, sensing, effects and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.
Media Contacts
Paris Air Show
John B. Patterson
+1.520.440.2194
USA
Tara Wood
+1.520.746.2097
rmspr@raytheon.com
SOURCE Raytheon Company
Share this article