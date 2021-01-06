Raytheon Technologies Appoints Marie R. Sylla-Dixon as Chief Diversity Officer to Further Advance Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiatives

As CDO, Sylla-Dixon will be responsible for leading Raytheon Technologies' diversity, equity and inclusion strategy. The role will integrate initiatives across the four pillars of talent management, community engagement, public policy and supplier diversity, and shape externally how the company shows up in its communities.

"Prioritizing diversity, equity and inclusion in all that we do will make us a better company, a better employer and a better contributor to the communities we touch," said Hayes. "Marie has a strong track record of aligning diversity and inclusion with business strategy to drive results, and in creating tangible community and societal impact. We welcome Marie to Raytheon Technologies and look forward to her leadership."

"When diverse minds come together to advance innovation and business growth they propel the economic progress of communities around the world," said Sylla-Dixon. "I am excited to join Raytheon Technologies to drive the organization's diversity, equity and inclusion strategy that will bring employees, partners and communities together to achieve enduring progress."

As part of its commitment to improving communities, Raytheon Technologies has made a $25 million, five-year community engagement and philanthropic commitment to support marginalized individuals and communities through programs focused on racial justice, empowerment and career readiness. The company is also supporting the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation with the establishment of its first-ever Defense and Aerospace Policy Fellowships, and has expanded its support for the Faith & Politics Institute and the Equal Justice Initiative to address understanding and discourse around issues of race.

Sylla-Dixon joins Raytheon Technologies from T-Mobile US where she spent 11 years, most recently serving as vice president for government and external affairs, leading T-Mobile's DE&I efforts and community outreach through the company's recent merger with Sprint. She spearheaded the operational management of the company's diversity and inclusion commitments including a community investment focused on workforce development, digital literacy and adoption, and programming for underserved and underrepresented communities, and has worked with national civil rights groups.

Prior to T-Mobile, Sylla-Dixon served as vice president for government relations at Verizon Communications.

Sylla-Dixon holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Hampton University and a Juris Doctorate from the Catholic University of America's Columbus School of Law.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Media Contact

Chris Johnson

202.384.2474

[email protected]

SOURCE Raytheon Technologies