Raytheon Technologies appoints Raja Maharajh as general counsel

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) today announced that Raja Maharajh has been appointed as general counsel of Raytheon Technologies and will report directly to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Greg Hayes.

"Raja brings decades of legal experience to the general counsel role and has served as a trusted advisor to myself and the senior leadership team," Hayes said. "He is a proven leader, partnering across global teams to achieve results for our company and our customers. In his new role, I'm confident Raja will continue to advance our business objectives in alignment with our values."

Maharajh replaces Frank Jimenez, who has decided to pursue new opportunities outside of Raytheon Technologies. "We appreciate Frank's legal guidance and expertise, especially as we completed our merger, and we wish him the best," Hayes continued.

As general counsel, Maharajh will serve as a member of the senior leadership team, overseeing a variety of legal and regulatory affairs, including corporate governance and transactions, ethics and compliance, litigation, contracts and intellectual property.

Maharajh has been with the company since 2004 and has held a variety of leadership roles, including chief of staff to the chairman and CEO and general counsel of Pratt & Whitney.

Prior to joining the company, Maharajh was an attorney for Bazerman & Drangel, P.C., where he focused on intellectual property and commercial litigation matters. He started his career as a manufacturing engineer at Maidenform, Inc.

Maharajh has a Juris Doctorate from Seton Hall University of Law and a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

