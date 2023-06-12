Raytheon Technologies' Collins Aerospace business selected to participate in multiple EU SESAR air traffic management projects

News provided by

Raytheon Technologies

12 Jun, 2023, 14:36 ET

CORK, Ireland, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies' (NYSE: RTX) Collins Aerospace business has been selected to participate in eight projects under the European Union's SESAR 3 Joint Undertaking (SESAR 3 JU). A collaboration between European private and public partners, the SESAR 3 JU aims to accelerate the delivery of the Digital European Sky through the development of new technologies to manage conventional aircraft, drones, air taxis and vehicles flying at higher altitudes.

As part of the initiative, Collins will work with the air traffic management value chain, including air navigation service providers, airlines, aircraft OEMs, system providers and academia to help create new innovations in key technology focus areas such as connectivity, U-space, trajectory-based operations, airport solutions, autonomy and data services. Collins will lead the JARVIS (Just A Rather Very Intelligent System) project that will leverage artificial intelligence-based technologies to increase automation in the flight deck and control tower operations as a way to reduce pilot and operator workload while enhancing safety and security.  

"Collins has decades of experience in avionics and air traffic management that we will bring to bear under the EU's SESAR 3 JU as we work with our industry partners to chart the future of the European sky," said Mauro Atalla, senior vice president, Engineering & Technology for Collins. "Together, we will develop new solutions that will form the foundation of a future system that is more efficient, safe and secure."

Below is a full list of the SESAR research projects Collins has been selected to participate in. Collins' Applied Research and Technology (ART) organization will work in collaboration with the company's Avionics and Connected Aviation Solutions strategic business units to support the projects from Collins' sites across France, Germany, Ireland, Italy and the UK.

  • CNS DSP (Demonstration of a CNS Data Service Provision)
  • ECHO 2 (European Concept for Higher Altitude Operations Phase 2)
  • ENSURE (atm-uspacE iNterface and airSpace reconfigURation sErvice)
  • JARVIS (Just A Rather Very Intelligent System)
  • FCDI (Future Connectivity and Digital Infrastructure)
  • NETWORK TBO (Network Trajectory-Based Operations)
  • SEC-AIRSPACE (Cyber SECurity Risk Assessment in virtualized AIRSPACE scenarios)
  • SPATIO (u-Space sePAraTIOn management)

About Collins Aerospace
Collins Aerospace is a business of Raytheon Technologies, the largest aerospace and defense company in the world. Our global team of 73,000 employees dreams, designs and delivers smarter, more connected solutions for passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and operational efficiency and sustainability. We make the most powerful concepts in aerospace a reality.

About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. Our global team of 180,000 employees pushes the limits of known science and redefines how we connect and protect our world. We are advancing aviation, building smarter defense systems and creating innovations to take us deeper into space. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About SESAR 3 Joint Undertaking
The SESAR 3 Joint Undertaking is an institutionalised European partnership between private and public sector partners set up to accelerate through research and innovation the delivery of the Digital European Sky. It is harnessing, developing and accelerating the take-up of the most cutting-edge technological solutions to manage conventional aircraft, drones, air taxis and vehicles flying at higher altitudes. www.sesarju.eu

Media Contact 
Al Killeffer
+1 980-322-5087
[email protected] 

SOURCE Raytheon Technologies

